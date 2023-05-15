Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: My husband and I are young and recently married. He, being a little older and admittedly a little more mature early in our relationship, usually took control of our finances. I recently asked for a chance to make the budget. He gave it up somewhat willingly, and it has been going okay.

One thing that has created multiple fights is that I want a bit of money to go to each of us individually. I can buy what I want without asking, he can do the same, and it is equal amounts of money.

He is worried that it’s a “slippery slope” that will continue to split other things throughout our marriage. I just want some space as an adult to buy what I want without having to check in with him. Any solutions?

Splitting Money, Not Marriage: I might not be the right person to answer this, because I cannot pretend any kind of objective attachment. My first mental reaction was, “Erf your slippery slope.”

A “slippery slope” argument means only this: “I can’t make a defensible case against what you’re asking for, so I will imagine some future terrible thing that you can’t possibly argue against and use that to deny you the legitimate thing in the present.”

Call it the BS it is and say you want some money under your own control for both of you. Don’t budge.

And while you’re calling BS on things, call BS on your own rationalization that his “being a little older and admittedly a little more mature” justifies unequal power between you. You have the last word in your own life, married or not. Anyone who believes otherwise and tries to impose that on you is not a safe or healthy partner to have. Full stop.

Re: Slippery slope: Your request is entirely reasonable! It’s not like you’re going to blow all the family cash on a Lambo, are you?

Anonymous: Even that’s fine if their agreed-upon free-spend portion covers one.

· Maybe ask him to game out how he thinks that could happen. What might be the next step down the slope? What else might you split that could be a problem? How does he imagine the discussion about whatever it is? This should be asked out of interest in his thoughts, not defensiveness. You two need a way to discuss your differences, because you will not always be on exactly the same page.

· So go do it. I’m not being flip. Unless you have no access to any of your family’s funds (if you don’t, that’s a whole other problem), you’re a grown adult. You don’t need his “permission” to go buy a pair of shoes and a Netflix subscription. My husband started this crap early in our marriage, and that’s how I nipped it in the bud.

· My husband and I have been married for 40 years. About 10 years in, after many arguments, we set up “yours, mine and ours” buckets. I pushed for it, and he was sure it would fail. It was wildly successful! Arguments about each other’s discretionary spending disappeared. I hope it works out as well for you two as it has for us.

· We have a $100 rule. (Probably need to up this for inflation.) Anything less than $100, we don’t have to discuss; over that we do discuss. I don’t think I’ve ever vetoed an over-$100 purchase in 12 years, although I probably have given an eye roll.

