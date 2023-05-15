We’ll update this list periodically, so if you think we’ve missed a column that should be included, let us know here.
Being a bridesmaid is ‘painful’ after a breakup
A broken almost-engagement is hard enough, but this letter writer must also deal being a bridesmaid in three upcoming weddings. She wonders if her lack of enthusiasm for her friends’ nuptials means she’s “bitter, immature and resentful.”
Bride is unrealistic about planning for ‘small, backyard wedding’
This couple wants a small, laid-back wedding and blames family for thwarting that. A reader appreciated Carolyn’s reality check that even relaxed weddings require planning and said, “There has been a lot of (rather sexist) criticism aimed at primarily women planning weddings for not being ‘chill’ and placing too much importance on planning the wedding day. Nevertheless, they are expected to graciously and effortlessly host stunning events.”
Mom wants to come dress shopping but thinks weddings are a waste
Her mother thinks weddings are a waste of money but still wants to go dress shopping. A reader (who has a similarly pessimistic mother) related to the letter writer’s wish to enjoy this special occasion “without having the steam her mother is trying to blow off hit her and ruin their time together.”
Parents want him to chose his brother as best man, but he’s ‘the biggest jerk’
The future groom’s brother outed his sexuality in high school, crashed his car on purpose and told everyone the groom is the reason he’s in a wheelchair. Nevertheless, his parents want him to chose this brother as his best man.
Invitation without a plus-one threatens decades of family friendship
This letter writer is unusually offended about the lack of a plus-one for her daughter on an invitation to a family wedding. One reader says, “I am just amazed at the effort that the [letter writer] has put into being offended.” Another reader says, “The [writer]’s hyperbole is hilarious.”
Ex invites her to his wedding to support their 4-year-old daughter
Is she invited to her ex’s wedding so she can take care of their daughter (like her ex says), or is she invited so his future wife can look good by comparison? This letter writer isn’t sure.
Friend swipes her perfect wedding venue
She found the venue of her dreams! That is, until a friend booked it for her own wedding. Does this letter writer still have to go to the wedding if she’s “livid” the venue was snatched?