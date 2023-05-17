Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below. Dear Carolyn: My boyfriend, who is a widower, has just scheduled his fourth weekend trip with friends since I started dating him. I've been clear that getting to spend extended time together (by taking a short trip) is important to me, but we never have. He keeps telling me he feels guilty leaving his kids to take a trip with me. Or that we will, but just not yet because his schedule is so confusing (it really is).

The longer we’re together, the worse I feel about this. I don’t really understand why it’s okay and possible to go away with friends and not me. And yes, I’ve asked. His answers aren’t that clear, and I am so stressed during those conversations that I can’t even remember them that well afterward. It’s the one area that we haven’t been able to communicate well on and work our way through. He also seems hellbent on acting like his wife’s death was really sad, but that he has dealt with it, can look back on the happy memories and it isn’t going to ruin the rest of his life. I tend to doubt it is as easy as all that to just move on, particularly when they obviously had a very happy marriage and she died so young.

My feelings are very hurt by this new trip, and I just don’t know what to do or say anymore. His kids know about me and can see how much time he spends with me, but he has not felt comfortable introducing us yet. Suggestions?

— Am I Tripping?

Am I Tripping?: My husband died about a year and a half ago. Initially, I was just so numb. I couldn’t do anything. In the last year, I started filling my time with friends and activities as much as I can. I’ve started dating, and I’m finding it difficult to figure out how to balance my desire for another relationship along with the activities and people who have kept me relatively sane during the worst time of my life. It’s taking a lot of balancing. I’m not there yet. I don’t know how long ago your boyfriend’s wife died, and I know that everybody’s grief is different.

That said, it is your responsibility in this relationship to make sure that you’re getting what you need. If the conversations are so stressful that you don’t even remember what you’ve said afterward, that’s a red flag about how the two of you interact. Please listen to it.

— Anon

Am I Tripping?: Your boyfriend is showing you through his actions, if not words, that he is not yet ready for the level of intimacy that you are chasing. He does not want to introduce you to his children — a responsible decision if he’s not sure where things are headed. He does not want to rearrange his complicated schedule to have a weekend trip alone with you. It is frustrating he can’t express in words what he is thinking and feeling, but in such situations you can look to the facts you know.

You suspect he has not finished processing his grief over losing his wife, which may be true. Are you willing to give him more time to heal at the pace that feels comfortable to him? Demanding too much too fast from someone who is slowly adjusting to life without a beloved partner will not win you the intimacy you crave. It will destroy it.

If you need more, and you need it now, this is not the relationship for you. If you need more and you need a precise timeline of when you’ll get it, this is also not the relationship for you. A relationship works only when both partners can show respect and understanding for the other’s emotional timeline. Can you ungrudgingly give him the space he needs to grieve and build intimacy knowing there is no guarantee you get what you want in the end? Do you feel his actions are showing respect and understanding of your emotional needs? Can you be happy in the relationship as it is? Please evaluate this carefully, stop pressuring your partner, and make the best decision you have available.

— Hesely

Am I Tripping?: I think you have your answer in your own words: “The longer we’re together, the worse I feel about this.” You should not be feeling worse about something so fundamental as time spent together. His behavior is triggering you if you can’t think your way through arguments with him. As someone who has been through difficult relationships, I’d urge you to get therapy and learn how to choose yourself.

— You Said It

Am I Tripping?: Try imagining the letter your boyfriend might have written: “I am a widower. With lots of help from my support network, my kids and I are living our lives again. I’ve met someone new. I really like her, but she is jealous that I occasionally take trips with my friends, who were a big part of why I’m doing okay now. She is accusing me of grieving my wife the wrong way, saying that my hard-won mental health can’t be ‘as easy as all that.’ She pressures me to take time away from my kids (who are still mourning their mother) and introduce her to them when I’m not ready yet. We’ve had the same discussion multiple times, but she says she’s too stressed to remember it or doubts what I say is the truth. How do I convince her to listen to me without isolating myself from the people most important to me?”

Please consider that you are putting your insecurities ahead of what your boyfriend needs and devaluing his feelings. If you can’t convince yourself that you are wanted without undermining his current and past relationships, this is not a healthy relationship for either of you.

— Try On His Shoes

Every week, we ask readers to answer a question submitted to Carolyn Hax’s live chat or email. Read last week’s installment here. New questions are typically posted on Fridays, with a Monday deadline for submissions. Responses are anonymous unless you choose to identify yourself and are edited for length and clarity.

