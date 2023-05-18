He swears this isn’t an attempt to win me back. Although I feel capable of rearing this baby on my own, it would be good for them to have a father.
My two strongest supporters, my widowed father and my best friend, think this is a terrible idea, though they haven’t come up with any strong arguments against it. More love and support for the baby can’t be a bad thing. Doesn’t this seem like a good plan to you?
— Expecting
Expecting: Because I’m not a lawyer, my entire on-the-record answer is: “Talk to a lawyer.” And a therapist, to help you see around corners. What if he’s not a great dad? What if you want to move? Just two of a thousand examples.
Off the record, I can’t see giving any custody away on even a well-informed hunch.
If he’s in earnest, and a good egg, then he will be willing to involve himself in the baby’s life as a really good friend of yours would, without the promise of anything but that. The blood and non-blood uncles and aunties of the world are living proof of the many forms a family can take.
Readers’ thoughts:
· I had ringside seats to the destructive dissolution of a similar situation.
Someone I knew became a single mother by artificial insemination, whereupon her ex-partner offered to take on a parenting role — which he did for a decade, moving with them and generally organizing a large portion of his life around his parenting role, which was never legally formalized but was clearly formative for the child.
Eventually, Mom cast out ex-partner completely, forbidding any contact. A court case followed. The ex-partner lost all contact with the child, and the child was forced to relive some destructive trans-generational patterns that they will, I assume, carry forward.
Mom’s takeaway was that she was correct in not granting legal parental rights to ex-partner; his takeaway was exactly the reverse, while onlookers like me can only grieve for the child.
· Can he be a positive influence? Sure, why not? Until he isn’t. (Multiple infidelities would seem to indicate that day is coming.) Should he ever have legal recourse against you regarding the child? No way in hell.
· Shared legal custody is SO HARD. My ex has some mental health problems that have led him to do weird things, such as trying to keep our younger child from attending school. It is incredibly draining. Do not give anyone else custody over your kid.
· Absolutely see a lawyer. I am a retired lawyer, and my advice would be NOOOOOO! You will be legally tied to this person for the next 18 years. Every decision you make for or about your child will be up for discussion. Check with a lawyer in your state, a small investment in a lifetime of peace of mind.
