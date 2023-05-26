Advice columnist Carolyn Hax takes your comments and questions most Fridays about life, family, relationships and more. Some questions may be adapted into full columns, and transcripts of the chats remain available after each session concludes.
The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your submissions are anonymous unless you choose to identify yourself. To reply to other posts, simply include ‘re:’ or ‘to’ the topic in the subject line of your post.
Sign up here to receive an email right as the chat is about to start.
For technical problems or questions, email livechatsupport@washpost.com.
More from Carolyn Hax
Answer this week’s reader question:
Is it too late to report an inappropriate teacher?
From the archive:
When your friend’s boyfriend is rubbing your leg under the table
He’d love to buy dinner, but all his money is invested in weed
Demanding a paternity test without cause fails the good-husband test
We saved our marriage, but our friends remain skeptical
The dad who ran away from responsibility walks back into your life
More:
Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.
Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent live chat here. The next chat is May 19.
Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary