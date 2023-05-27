Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: Until a few weeks ago, I was in what I would have called a fantastic, healthy, mature relationship. Then my partner broke up with me, telling me it was because he was no longer finding our relationship “fun.” This might sound naive or crazy, but I had not realized that we were in the relationship for “fun” at this point. We are both in our 40s, and although I know that doesn’t exactly make us old farts, I thought we were on the same page about valuing something different than we did 20 years ago — companionship, stability, intellectual stimulation, travel — which, by the way, I thought was pretty fun.

He didn’t say so, but I am worried that what he meant was that I myself am not fun. This was something I hadn’t been self-conscious about before, but now I am. I’m feeling a bit shaken in my understanding of who I am right now and what I bring to the table in a (distant) future relationship.

Advertisement

— Brokenhearted

Brokenhearted: “No fun” could be nothing more serious than having the newness wear off. It always does, and it’s always a crossroads: Is it time to settle into something deeper or seek more novelty?

What he chose might say more about him than anything else. Some people crave novelty; some don’t.

It’s still worth a self-audit to see whether maybe you can lighten up somewhere, try more new things, take fewer things personally, loosen some expectations, challenge some old preconceptions, see yourself differently. Anything we can do not to fossilize is to our own benefits in the end. Live your own movie-makeover montage, just for you.

But that’s just standard operating procedure for heartbreak: Mine the experience for insight, make adjustments, file it away in the past.

A reader’s thought:

Advertisement

· Maybe you are no fun. For HIM. Are you fun enough for you? If yes, then what you need is somebody for whom that’s enough (and vice versa, of course). No one else need apply. You are not defective because he wanted something different.

Dear Carolyn: How hard should I keep working to keep a connection with my youngest daughter? She is 28 and has a college degree, a job in a pizza shop and a weed habit. She lives with a guy I find controlling and abusive. But I know she contributes to the fights and is physical, too. She sometimes fears she is an alcoholic and calls when drunk and high, crying, saying she needs to go to rehab. I tell her she should. But she doesn’t. The crisis passes.

She has called me every few months in terrible shape asking whether she can come to my house because she is leaving the guy. Of course I say yes. She always goes back, because she says she loves him. He is a conspiracy theorist, uneducated and unemployed, living off my daughter. She has become a conspiracy theorist and challenges me and her older siblings constantly.

Advertisement

She has mental health problems. She refuses to take meds or get her anxiety treated. I’m exhausted.

— Anonymous

Anonymous: Understandably so. I’m sorry. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (nami.org) has a program called “Family-to-Family” that comes highly recommended for “family, significant others and friends of people with mental health conditions.” It’s free, eight sessions long and can help settle your mind with productive ways to respond to your daughter’s struggles. Take care.

GiftOutline Gift Article