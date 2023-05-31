Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below. Dear Carolyn: My mother is in her mid-70s and is married to a man in his mid-80s (my dad died when I was 19). I went to visit her on Mother’s Day, and she informed me she plans to change her will to allow her husband to inherit the house my sister and I grew up in. It is a small house in a pricey neighborhood. While I have always encouraged my mom to be generous with herself and not worry about leaving my sister and I large amounts of money (she is very thrifty), I am devastated by this news. In the past she wanted my sister and me to inherit this house — provided we allowed him to live there as long as he wanted. When the change is made, presumably his two daughters would inherit his estate, including the house. They never lived in this house, and I am devastated by this proposed change. For one, it is the bulk of the estate. And second, she had previously told my sister and me that she would never do this.

This is the place I last saw my father alive. I know intellectually that she is entitled to do what she wants. And I know he is likely to predecease her. But having been divorced after a long marriage, I now feel like I can trust nobody to honor their commitment and word. I still haven’t told my sister because she has gone no-contact with my mom in the past.

Do I have the right to ask my mom to reconsider? I am the executrix of the estate. I don’t want to get into an unnecessary argument with my mom late in life.

— Will And Resentment

Will And Resentment: Do you have the right to ask your mom to reconsider? Yes. Does your mom have the right to refuse your request? Also yes. The house belongs to your mom, and she can will it to whomever she wants. Even if your mother doesn’t change her mind and changes the will, the memories you and your sister have of your time in the house are yours to keep. As for the issue that you and your sister will lose the value of mom’s “small house in a pricey neighborhood,” bear in mind that you can’t lose what was not yours in the first place.

— Lsquared

Will And Resentment: One critical detail that could swing this answer is the nature of her relationship with this man. How long have they been together? Do they have a good relationship? I do not just mean loving. Have you ever had any concerns about him taking advantage of her? That’s the only situation where I could see this being justifiable to bring up, and even that would need to be handled incredibly delicately. However, your question doesn’t indicate any concerns like that at all.

Otherwise, you say that you’ve encouraged your mom not to worry about what she’s leaving you, and she has apparently decided to take you at your word. If this is important enough to you, you could ask her gently about what brought this change on, about what the plans are if he does come into possession of the house and what the inheritance will look like in that situation. Perhaps her husband would be open to giving it to you; perhaps that’s even his plan. Regardless, the bottom line is you do need to recognize that this is out of your hands.

— Not Your Lane

Will And Resentment: No. While it has memories for you, it’s her legal property. The fact that his daughters may — you’re jumping to conclusions here — inherit the house even though they didn’t grow up there is not relevant. Prior residence doesn’t give anyone “dibs” on property. You’re conflating a wife’s reasonable and admirable wish to take care of her long-term spouse if she predeceased him with your ex-husband’s behavior. That’s illogical, and it’s unfair to your mother and stepfather. Therapy is in order here.

If you feel you cannot fulfill the role of executor — think carefully if your biases make you unsuited — tell your mother now so she can make that change, too. Upon my father’s death, my own mother sold the house without notifying me or my siblings. So I am not entirely unsympathetic, but I quickly realized nothing can alter or remove my memories of, and love for, my father. Something to ponder.

— Big Picture

Will And Resentment: Encouraging your mother to treat her finances as her own and not an inheritance that needs to be preserved is healthy and loving. Devastation that a childhood home and the bulk of the estate are not being passed to you and your sister starts to sound like a disconnect in expectations.

Talking is a good idea. However, instead of looking at the situation as a decision that needs to be reconsidered, it might be worth exploring the reasons for the change. Has something happened that made her concerned for her husband’s well-being if she were to pass first? Can you explain to her what this home means to you? Can you find a way to alleviate her concern either tangibly, by buying the home, or legally, by locking in reassurances that her husband can live there? You may not get a satisfactory answer, but that is better than letting it fester.

— The Why

