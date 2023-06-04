Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dear Carolyn: The oldest son of one of my college friends was recently married, which I learned from her Facebook posting, including photos of her and five of our college friends at the reception. Clearly I didn’t make the cut. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Although I moved away from the area, I have always marked the special occasions of her numerous children with generous monetary gifts and cards, and visited when I was in the area.

Now, I do understand wedding guest lists are limited and parents of the groom may have little say about who is invited, but it still stings to hear about the event through Facebook. I am upset.

Any advice on how to proceed from here? Before this, I would have numbered this as one of my longest friendships. Now I think I have been deluding myself, and I am not sure what to do from here.

— Not a Member of the In-Group

Not a Member of the In-Group: You can do a lot from here — like talk to your friend, talk to the other friends, pull away from them, try to pull closer to them, apply new wisdom into your local friendships, to name just a few.

But I hope I can persuade you to do absolutely nothing from here.

Nothing different, at least, from what you have always done.

That’s because there’s a version of events available to you where this new information changes nothing. Where an insult falls in the forest and no one’s there to hear the sound. Where you are the exact same out-of-town and slightly out-of-touch old college friend — who visits when in the area, and marks the kids’ milestones — as you have always been.

It’s still one of your oldest friendships, after all, it’s just kind of on auto-friend, as much by your choice as anyone’s. Had you talked in the months pre-wedding?

This is the version of events where you recognize your college friends aren’t a group anymore. You are shared histories plus individual relationships that run on their own merits now.

In this version of events, your other college friends may be closer geographically or emotionally to the groom’s family, for perfectly neutral reasons. They may know the groom better. Maybe they travel to see your friend instead of seeing her, as you do, when you’re nearby for something else.

Maybe you put yourself on her mid-periphery, and her on yours.

This version gives you the option of seeing your exclusion not as group-expulsion but as a perfectly normal reflection of your position a few rings out from the center, something you were apparently just fine with a millisecond before you saw the Facebook post.

So that’s what I’m advising: Recognize how just-fine you were before the interruption, then resume that just-fine feeling already in progress.

It does sting, hard, when you first see the photos and think of all the lovingly sent gifts, I’ll give you that. I expect we’ve all been there. But especially if you see it as an extension of your own heartfelt but arm’s length choices toward the underlying friendship, it doesn’t have to leave a mark.

Dear Carolyn: My spouse and I spend a fair portion of our idle time internetting on our phones. We each have alone time where we do it. We do it in bed. We do it during porch happy hour. I have some discomfort in principle with this that spouse doesn’t have, but I do desire it sometimes and can accept it otherwise.

My only real complaint is when we agree on something to put on TV to watch “together.” I think it’s nice to have one activity a few hours a week where we pay attention to the same thing. It leaves space to connect with little asides, and it makes for later conversational substance. I have expressed how I value this.

Spouse has difficulty treating it as a different kind of time and doesn’t see a problem responding to texts or going down information rabbit holes prompted by the show. It especially bothers me when there’s also a meal in front of us.

I make requests to pretend our phones don’t exist while the show is on, and we can pause or quit whenever spouse would rather phone. Still it finds its way into a fight most times. We cool off and spouse often concedes that I’m not asking too much. Am I though? It’s a years-old issue.

— Phone Frenemy

Phone Frenemy: If you’re not getting what you ask for, then you are asking too much. A rule I try to live by. Cynical, maybe, but also pro-sanity, and a useful precursor to asking yourself how much marriage you have left.

When your spouse conceded you weren’t asking too much, though, wasn’t that an opening to suggest a change? Both phones sit muted in another room, say. Better a tough, twitchy adjustment than a lot of empty words.

With any luck, dabbling in undivided attention will slap someone awake to how much of your lives you two spend distracted. (Probably asking too much.)

