Hi Sahaj: I am recently engaged. My fiancé and I both prefer to have the wedding in our respective hometowns. We are not settled in an area, and therefore are not considering any other options. He comes from wealth and a much more expensive area. He has hesitation around considering my hometown, as I come from an economically depressed area, and he worries it is not up to the standards of his family and friends. He only told me this after I confronted him regarding his hesitation to look into venues in the area, and he is conscious that his opinion could hurt my feelings. Admittedly, my hometown is not a particularly beautiful place.

I am attached to the idea of having my wedding in my hometown, as I lost my mother and feel her presence would be more significant for me if I had the wedding at home. Additionally, my family does not have much money, and I worry they would not attend the wedding in his state, which would be disappointing for me. He says the wedding location is ultimately my decision, but I am hesitating due to fear of the judgment from his family and friends. Any advice on how I decide what to do?

— Conflicted Bride

Conflicted Bride: I don’t think it’s fair for you to have to make this decision alone. You and your fiancé should discuss together how this will impact your wedding, who you will invite, and how you both feel about that.

I sense shame in your description of how you grew up and where you come from. I imagine that hearing your fiancé share in your insecurities, however reluctantly, added to your self-criticism. I wonder if your insecurity about your family’s background is something you’ve historically struggled with or if there’s a disconnect in your relationship.

This situation and your feelings about it tell me you need to have a big picture conversation with your fiancé around your values. What values guide how you both behave or communicate? How do they inform your decisions about money and relationships? How important are his family’s standards in your relationship? How willing are either of you to compromise?

Before exploring different scenarios of where to have the wedding and what is most important to both of you, get on the same page about how you will pay for this wedding and what your budget is. This may be the deciding factor for where the wedding will be, or even what you’re both willing to do to help your family attend.

I talked to Priya Parker, facilitator and author of “The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters,” whose work centers on having thoughtful, sometimes difficult, conversations for event planning. She suggested, “Rather than starting with the question ‘Whose hometown should the wedding take place in,’ start instead with purpose.” She offers the following questions to consider:

Why are you having a wedding? What is the purpose of this gathering for you, individually and together?

Who is this wedding for? You and your fiancé? Your parents and families?

It sounds like there will be different outcomes based on where you get married. Is it important to you both that both sides are present in relatively equal proportions?

Instead of feeling confined about what a wedding should be, think and talk about what you and your fiancé want it to be. Try considering what three nonnegotiables for your ideal wedding are and then talk about those with your fiancé. Discussing the “why” to your must-haves will also shed light on what — or who — you both prioritize. If your must-haves are around family and your fiance’s are focused on more material things, you may have a larger issue — a difference in values. Family and money are two big points of contention for many couples and premarital counseling can help you proactively work through issues like these.

If having your family at the wedding is nonnegotiable for you, you could talk to them about whether attending out of state is realistic for them and prioritize that in making your decision. If they can’t afford to travel and it’s in your budget, you could consider paying for part of their trip. Alternatively, you may consider other options — like picking a non-hometown location or having smaller, separate events in each hometown. Only by being clear about mutual expectations and capacity will you be able to honor what — and who — is important to you.

No matter where you decide to get married, I think you should honor your mom at your wedding. This could be wearing something to honor her, incorporating photos of her, playing her favorite song, or including her in speeches. Any venue can be made meaningful when thoughtfully planned for.

No matter how hard you try, you can’t make everyone happy. If you base this decision off what others think, you will continue to feel a disconnect in your relationship. This is not about who gets their way, but how you work to overcome this together. Good luck!

