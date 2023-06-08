Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Adapted from an online discussion. Hi Carolyn: After a complicated first pregnancy and delivery of a healthy baby boy, it seems unlikely that I can physically have another child. I am secretly struggling, because I was hoping to have a daughter at some point in this life and am feeling very sad that it’s unlikely to happen (unless we decide to adopt or foster). I am so excited about my son and love him immensely, and I’m looking forward to raising this human being, but simultaneously I feel a deep sadness that I have not given birth to a girl and am unlikely to have one in the future.

I know this is super sensitive and I have not told anyone, because it sounds so awful, especially after the struggle to get to this point and have my son. But I have not been able to shake this feeling since giving birth a couple of months ago, and I have no other anxiety or depression symptoms that I’m aware of — just sadness that I don’t have a daughter. I would appreciate any advice you have about coming to terms with this and/or the joys of only having a son. Thanks.

— Had a Boy

Had a Boy: I can definitely speak to the joys of having only sons. I had visions of having a girl, too, but they were just that — figments of my imagination. The boys I have are my reality, and they are absorbing and exhausting and wonderful in ways I couldn’t have imagined going into this. They are what people used to refer to as “all boy,” and they are also distinctly different from each other (including the identical twins), so what is “boy,” anyway, in the context of my experience as a parent? If I’d had a girl, then she would have been herself, entirely independent of any vision I had about what raising a girl would have been like. Lace, mud, both, neither, whatever: She’d have been her own thing.

You can honor your feelings and step back from them far enough to see they’re based entirely on the abstract. Who your boy will be someday is unknown to you. Who a girl would have been is unknown to you. Gender is too tight a box for so many people anyway, so factor that, too, into your visions and very real child.

Be sure to account for the impact, too, of a difficult birth followed by difficult news about your fertility. You are only a couple of months removed, and that is nowhere near enough time for your body and mind to recover. So although you identify no specific “other anxiety or depression symptoms,” give yourself some grace; just adapting to being a new parent is a hard thing. Your feelings of loss are only “so awful” if you allow them to affect how you love your son.

It’s okay to be complicated. Focus on your baby and your recovery, and trust this to settle into a more manageable place as your son’s reality grows and displaces this abstraction. If it still feels heavy after you’ve had time to recover, or if at any time you’re feeling sadness or hopelessness that interferes with your ability to function, then please talk to your obstetrician about an evaluation for postpartum depression.

One reader’s thought:

· Even if you are able to have another child, there’s a 50 percent chance of a boy. Having been through postpartum depression, I second the recommendation to be screened.

