Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: A close friend is going through in vitro fertilization (IVF). I believe she is on her second or third try in the past year. I know she is confiding in at least one other mutual friend of ours about the details, but she has always kept it vague and light with me, even though I really want to support her. For example, if she tells me she’s waiting for news on a certain day, and I reach out on that day to say she’s in my thoughts, she usually just writes back, “Thanks! :)” or something similar.

I know that what she’s going through isn’t about me, and I feel like a real narcissist even asking this question. But I am feeling pushed away when I want to be there for her. Is it better to just drop the topic entirely, or let her reach out to me when and if she feels like it?

— Pushed Away

Pushed Away: Ask her that. She does talk to you enough to tell you she is waiting for news on a certain day; that gives you an opening to request specific guidance without putting a whole other emotional burden on her: “I want to be useful here. Do my check-ins on that day help, or would you rather I wait a day?” Be concise, and make it clear you’ll take anything for an answer, no hard feelings. That is a loving and valuable role to play, too.

Readers’ thoughts:

· When my mother was dying of cancer, I had one friend whose support of me wasn’t helpful. The best way I can describe it is that her reactions weren’t calibrated to mine; she’d have an outsize reaction (in my view) when I wanted calm, clinical or breezy. I didn’t feel as if I was equipped or had the energy to explain that to her, so I simply leaned more heavily on other friends. Your recognition of knowing it’s not about you is true. Please don’t let it be.

· As an IVF patient myself, I think a lot of us struggle with how much to tell. We want to get into the details, because it is so all-consuming, but then, when a day comes when we get information, we may not want to share it … especially if the answer is positive, because that can seem like jinxing yourself, and good news doesn’t seem real when you’ve been at this a long time. And sometimes the answer is maybe, which is also hard to contextualize for people.

I second Carolyn’s advice to ask your friend for advice! If you want to go a little overboard, you can learn more about IVF a lot of places. I like the podcast “Matt & Doree’s Eggcellent Adventure.” They go beyond the bare information to really contextualize what actual humans experience in this draining process.

Thank you for asking how to be a better friend! The world needs more people who are sensitive on this issue, because lemme tell you, there is a LOT of ignorance and thoughtless comments out there! I literally had a THERAPIST tell me, “There are a lot of babies that need homes.” Not the point, and also not even true. You are doing good work in the world.

