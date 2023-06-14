Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dear Carolyn: Our daughter got into the graduate program of her choice at a highly rated school and will be moving back to our city after four years away at college. She met a nice boyfriend at college, but he is less mature than she is and comes from a large extended family that is very involved with each other’s lives. He has never really lived away from them because he was only 30 minutes away from home and returned there on weekends. He did not get into the same graduate school as our daughter but did get into another, much-lower-ranked school near her. He turned down a better school to be with our daughter.

They are planning on getting an apartment together. She told me his two siblings are coming out to visit for 10 days once our daughter and her boyfriend move into their apartment, and his parents are also coming out shortly after that.

This visiting seems to be too much to us to impose on a young couple who won’t even have finished setting up their living situation and won’t have had time to settle into their lives together. They are also both undertaking professional doctoral programs that are very demanding.

We are concerned about this new apartment being seen as a free vacation place by his family, and we don’t want our daughter to feel as if the entertaining and feeding are up to her because her boyfriend starts classes sooner than she does. She will need that time before her classes start to finish setting up the apartment and to get her mind in gear and ready for her course.

But how can she say no to these visits?

— D.

D.: Tough to manage those “very involved” families, huh.

Guess she’ll have to figure it out.

Whenever all the answers to All the Things are pounding against your skull and begging you to express them to your obviously intelligent, capable and well-loved (adult!) daughter who has not asked your opinion, this is what you say to yourself: “She’ll figure it out.” Her taste in “nice” men you plainly deem inferior notwithstanding. (Yes, it’s that obvious.)

Even when she asks you directly, ask for her perspective first. Bite on a stick. You’re here to help her think, not to think for her. The figuring out is more instructive than even the best advice.

Dear Carolyn: After several years of trying, I could not conceive. We decided on artificial insemination, which was successful and gave us a beautiful daughter.

My adult daughter has grown up not knowing this. My husband passed away 10 years ago.

My husband has two children from his first marriage. We have all grown to love each other, and my daughter considers them her half-sisters, as they do her. Plus she has several aunts and uncles who are not technically “blood.”

I am having an internal struggle trying to decide whether I should tell her how she came into this world. If she ever does a DNA test, she will certainly find out. I have a great, close relationship with her. Should I tell her? How? Or wait?

— Questioning

Questioning: Every day you wait is the day she could find out from a test. That day will be the worst one your “close relationship” ever has.

The only good way for her to find out is from you. Obviously you decided years ago that secrecy was your best option, and you will reverse yourself only because science is forcing your hand. Be ready to explain that to her, and the reasoning behind your original choice.

