We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below. Dear Carolyn, I hope this question makes some semblance of sense. My husband and I are swiftly approaching 40 and aware that the window is probably closing on birthing a child. There are days when I wake up and think about how much I want to be a parent, and the feeling is almost crushing in its urgency. But then there are days when the stress of my job consumes me, and I think about how awful I would feel if I were trying to care for a tiny being while managing that.

I know that most hard things can be outsourced; we have the money to pay for child care (for one child, which is probably all we’d have). But my understanding from the parents I know is that the worry and anxiety and responsibility are always there. I’ve never even had a pet, so I have no frame of reference for whether I could realistically handle this. How do I know, and how do I know quickly before I get too old, if I’m ready?

— Baby Time?

Baby Time?: You are ready, but you will always feel unready today for a future occurrence tomorrow because you cannot ask the “today you” to have the power, grace, or supply for “tomorrow you.” That’s not how it works. You only have the supply to meet today’s demand. Tomorrow’s supply will come tomorrow and be sufficient for tomorrow.

I was in your shoes five years ago. I decided to go for it, changed my mind, but — oops! — was already pregnant. I had my first child three days before my 38th birthday. Now I’m 42, and No. 3 is 5 months old. My capacity grew with each child and so will yours. My family is full, and my heart is full. Can I imagine my life without them? Yes I can, especially on the tough days. Would I trade it? No. If you have the desire, even amid all the doubts, you are ready.

— No Regrets

Baby Time?: You’ll never be ready. That being said, you sound pretty ready — whatever ready can be. As an only child mom with a stressful executive job, my life and career are actually improved and feel more balanced since motherhood. I am so much better at setting boundaries with my time and energy. In fact, many of the things that used to stress me out just don’t anymore. Sure, the daily grind and juggling act is hard, but all that doesn’t even compare to my “job” of raising an amazing human that I love more than I knew I had the capacity to love any being or thing.

My only concern is that you think you can outsource the hard things. Child care is surely a luxury for some, but the hard things are actually the sicknesses, the injuries, the sleep fluctuations, maintaining a solid marriage, and a million more little things that you just can’t pay someone else to do. Take a little more time to think, maybe add a few therapy sessions both for yourself and as a couple, and then make the call to try or not. Good luck.

— Worth It

Baby Time?: I’m in a similar situation. I am also approaching 40, and my husband and I have decided not to have any children. I see that you are weighing your emotions vs. the logic. For me, although logic is certainly important, emotions were the deciding factor. When people ask why I’ve chosen not to be a parent, I always say, simply, “I didn’t feel the call.” And I think I have a grasp of what “the call” looks like — after all, I feel it in other areas of my life.

For example, I always knew I wanted to be partnered. As anxiety-producing, annoying and difficult as dating was, I never questioned whether it was worth it, because my desire for partnership was so strong. Same, too, with my creative life: I wake up every morning thinking about the projects I still want to create in this lifetime, and feeling a sense of crushing urgency that I haven’t completed them yet. But I never felt that way about children. Do I think about the possibility, about roads not taken? Yes, of course. But, do I feel the loss of it in my bones, in my guts? No. I think if I did, I would have gone for it — regardless of the logistical hurdles or the anxiety and stress it entails. So, my advice to you would be to trust your gut. And it sounds like your gut is urging you toward parenthood.

— Trust Your Gut

Baby Time?: If you want to be a parent (and it sounds like you do!), you’ll figure it out. I was extremely ambivalent about having children, and as I got into my early 40s was largely relieved that the question seemed to be off the table. It just seemed so hard! And when I saw my friends’ kids, I didn’t feel anything in particular.

Then I had a surprise pregnancy at almost 45. We decided not to look a gift horse in the mouth, and, three years later, can’t imagine our lives without our daughter. There’s a lot of rhetoric about how having a kid will CHANGE YOUR LIFE, and maybe that’s true for some people. However, I think it’s probably less true the older and more stable your life is (financially, for one, but also in terms of your satisfaction with your identity, career, spouse, etc.). In my experience, having a kid is like any other big change: You commit to it and you move forward and the new thing just becomes part of who you are.

— Worked Out

