I’m genuinely happy for them — and jealous as hell. I think I’m doing a great job of cheerleading their successes and hiding my feelings of inferiority, but honestly, this doesn’t feel sustainable. I find myself thinking, “I won’t even bother applying for X, because Friend might,” quite often.
What’s the key to stopping the comparisons and just living my own life and doing my work without regard for a friend’s success? I can feel how I’ve worked myself into this pity pit, and it’s not doing me any good.
— Jealous
Jealous: When he was already established as a romantic leading man, Matt Damon appeared in “Ocean’s Eleven” with George Clooney and Brad Pitt. I thought at the time, “Whoa, Matt, that takes guts.” “Yep, I’m not these guys, I’ll stand right next to them and prove that, but then I’ll go back to starring in my own things again.” And be one of the most bankable leads of all time.
If the only way to have value is to be No. 1, then all our schools will have one student (valedictorian), our sports leagues will have one player (MVP), our ads will have one model and machines will vend only Coke.
Not only is there no shame in being niche, but we’re all niche to someone; even the so-called “bests” are best only by one definition when there are always others. Your superstar classmate would receive a butt-kicking somewhere else by someone else, count on it. In this field or another one, or in some subfield, somehow.
Or not! There’s always a first time. But that doesn’t negate the work or value of everyone (or anyone) else. We need variety, subs, role players, followers, a supporting cast. We need people being their infinitely interesting selves. We need lights and camera and action.
We can even declare this a joy of being one among billions: Any standing out is a delusion anyway, a construct of blinders and highly localized thinking.
Even if this doesn’t stop your comparisons, the end of your program will, so time will conquer whatever your mind can’t. But you’ll repeat your mistake unless you learn to be the best Matt Damon you can be. Except that it’s you, your way. Not Matt’s.
Readers’ thoughts:
· Star may apply for all the same jobs you apply for, but Star can take only one.
· I am also in a taxing, extremely competitive program. It’s been a shock to most of us to no longer be the smartest person in the room, or even in the top third. Your friend is excelling by specific quantitative metrics, but being successful in almost any career relies more heavily on other less-definable skills than you may realize.
· Twenty-five years ago, I was you. But I got a job. Some of my classmates got better jobs; some got worse ones. I got a great one for me. And what I have learned on the other side of the hiring process is that sometimes the “second-best” candidate offers exactly what our institution needs.
