Dear Carolyn: My husband recently retired, and I am four years from my own retirement. We are living where we live because of my job and look forward to moving closer to our kids. I would like to live in a town with sidewalks, neighbors, stores within walking distance, etc., and my husband wants to live in the country, preferably on a dirt road, with no close neighbors. We are living in a subdivision that has none of the things either of us wants. How do we reach a compromise? We each have our (reasonable) reasons for wanting what we want.

— When Do I Get Things My Way?

When Do I Get Things My Way?: There is no solution besides each of you caring what the other wants.

If only one of you cares for the other, then the one who chooses self-interest gets it all as the generous one loses out.

If neither of you looks out for the other’s interests, then each of you fights for your own as you live out your days Sartre-like in your subdivision. Or you separate.

It’s simple math, but maybe seeing it spelled out will help.

This, too: Your husband can adapt your setting to meet his needs more easily than you can adapt his setting to meet yours. Studiously declining to engage with neighbors and shops, easy. Shopping and gossiping with trees, not so much.

Money helps, too. A house within walking distance of a bustling village can abut protected land or just have a big enough lot and fluffy enough landscaping to hide the neighbors — but walkable village life already commands a steep price, and big land + the walkability surcharge = yikes.

As long as I’m daydreaming with your money, you can also cash in your subdivision family home for two small homes that become your city and country places.

But really, the answer to your future is in your past. You made do with your meh subdivision home, because that’s what worked for your job and family, which you decided mattered more. Easy. You can make do again with a [to be determined] home, because that’s what works for your new priorities, which are [to be determined].

That’s where you are now: same real estate crossroads, same can’t-have-it-all conflicts, different priorities to serve. Know what those are, and you’ll have your answer, too.

Dear Carolyn: Through research, my wife and I stumbled upon a divorce certificate that reveals my mother was married to a man she never told me or my sisters about. It shows her age was falsified to make her appear of age to marry a man in his early 20s at the time. The document implies my mother left him and never made contact again, because her ex-husband filed it as “abandonment,” and it didn’t include her signature. Should I approach her about this? I’m assuming I should keep this from my sisters.

— Anonymous

Anonymous: Sounds tragic.

Saying nothing is the default position, plainly. She chose not to tell you. Plus, what you gain by mentioning it is intimacy, and there are other avenues for that. Plus, you can say nothing now and change your mind later, but if you say something now, there’s no taking it back.

Definitely say nothing if your mom is a private or shame-sensitive person — or if you sense she’s not thrilled to live in an everyone-knows-everything-about-everyone age. Her life, her values, to the extent you can know and respect them.

If she’s otherwise a sharer, then share.

And not a peep to the sibs regardless unless you talk to your mom first.

