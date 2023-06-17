Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: My brother exploded at me when we were doing some online shopping. He lashed out this way when we last spent extended time together traveling a few years ago. At one point, he became so angry with me that he yelled at me and came toward me with clenched fists. I booked a hotel room for myself nearby and didn’t see him for the rest of the trip.

He used to have angry outbursts toward my mom, but in the past few years, he has mostly directed them at me. And now my mom blames me for his behavior. She told me more than once recently that she tried to “keep the peace” when we were young for my sake — I do remember asking them to stop fighting once — but it kept her from addressing the issue. Now when he is angry with me, she says it’s because I triggered him, and we need to find a “middle ground” in the situation.

When I try to express my concerns to my mom, she gets even more upset with me for supposedly creating conflict in the family.

The rest of my family sees the situation the way I do — that his outbursts are out of line, and that’s that — but everyone’s tiptoeing around the issue. I want to have good relationships with my family members, but I don’t want to be around someone who treats me this way. At a loss for how to navigate this one.

— At a Loss

At a Loss: The angry outbursts are not okay, it’s not okay that your brother and mom blame you or anyone else, and you are right to separate yourself from this dynamic (and the people, if it comes to that) unless and until you see key signs of health — i.e., mom and brother taking clear responsibility for their own stuff instead of lashing out.

It is also okay — recommended — that you not hold your breath till these things come to pass, because, by your description, neither of them is close to being able to look inward and own their stuff.

It is a worthy goal to have “good relationships with my family members,” yes. But “good” is something you can’t make happen alone. If they won’t behave, they won’t behave. The only thing you can cultivate on your own is good emotional health.

When unhealthy family patterns repeat from one generation to the next, therapy can help break them. Given the high demand for therapists right now, that might not be available immediately (my resource page, wapo.st/hax-resources, has ideas), but it’s worth trying to set up immediately and persisting if you can’t.

With good health and awareness, and with your confidence in both, you position yourself to engage productively with others and disengage as needed, which is really all you can do.

Your question sent me to Harriet Lerner’s “The Dance of Anger,” and this from the first chapter seems on point: “Venting anger may serve to maintain, and even rigidify, the old rules and patterns in a relationship, thus ensuring that change does not occur. When emotional intensity is high, many of us engage in nonproductive efforts to change the other person, and in so doing, fail to exercise our power to clarify and change our own selves.” In case you need backup on how unhealthy acquiescing to your family’s anger-and-blame patterns is for you.

