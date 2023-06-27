We’ll update this list periodically, so if you think we’ve missed a column that should be included, let us know here.
Husband won’t tell his mom she can’t be in the delivery room
In this column, a writer is adamant she doesn’t want her mother-in-law in the delivery room, but her husband wants her to change her mind. One reader says, “It’s horrifying when someone cannot understand others’ right to say no — even when intimacy and bodily autonomy are the issue.”
A two-time cancer survivor now must face her malignancy-in-law
She’s a two-time breast cancer survivor who had a double mastectomy, and her sister-in-law makes a heartless comment about her choice not to wear prostheses. This jaw-dropping question leads Carolyn to comment that this behavior is some of the worst she has seen and a reader to say, “It’s been a few years, but this one haunts me to this day.”
Mother-in-law has an ‘overwhelming’ lack of boundaries
A reader’s “incredibly generous” mother-in-law lives close by and comes over all the time to cook and clean. Carolyn assures them it’s okay to want space — even from a giving, kind person.
Which in-law is out of line?
Their son suggested they start funding their 3-year-old grandchild’s college account, but they barely get to see him and his family. The letter writer implies their daughter-in-law has something to do with that, but Carolyn asks them to see it a different way.
Brother-in-law contributes to babysitting brouhaha
This letter writer encouraged his brother-in-law to babysit, which had disastrous results. Now he and his wife aren’t speaking to the brother-in-law, and he wonders if there’s anything he can do to restore things to their original state. Carolyn suggests a path out of the dysfunction.
Why it’s called the PTA instead of the GPTA
She doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with joining her grandkids’ PTA, so why did her daughter-in-law started crying when she made the announcement? Carolyn tries to bring this letter writer back to reality.
Must I really indulge my ‘psychic’ sister-in-law?
Does this letter writer have to pretend a sister-in-law’s “gift” of being able to communicate with the dead is normal? The in-laws seem to think so. Carolyn suggests another option.
Is it disloyal to stay friends with brothers’ ex-wives?
In this column, both the letter writer’s brothers divorced after 20 years of marriage. Their ex-wives are like sisters to the letter writer. However, their husband says it’s “disloyal” to stay friends with them after the divorces. Carolyn says it’s not about loyalty but about decency.
New mom’s loitering in-laws take offense when she asks them to leave
Two readers recommended this column about in-laws who came over to babysit and just would not leave. One of the readers says, “You never realize how powerless you are in this world until you realize your in-laws are capable of staging a sit-in.”