I tell him I need to know what is going on; I need an ongoing dialogue. His stance is that if I trust him, there’s no need for him to tell me what the withdrawal was for. He classifies it as meaningless small talk that is a waste of his time.
The explanation is that, a few months ago, we started using his new credit card that gives us/him a good rebate on groceries. So the withdrawal was for three to four months of groceries and other monthly expenses.
Any ideas how I can break his habit of evaluating topics and unilaterally deciding what topics are worthy of discussion and what are not? I sense that he’d prefer no conversation and just to make decisions as if he were single.
— Need Communication
Need Communication: This is shooting off red flags like a T-shirt cannon. “Evaluating topics and unilaterally deciding what topics are worthy of discussion and what are not” is not a “habit”; it is a disregard for you and for your agency in your own life. This is a dealbreaker. See this, please, and say it to him. And run.
Also, “a lot of effort for me not to explode” identifies a root problem to address, not a symptom to celebrate your ability to gut out. Don’t marry him, or anyone, until you can speak freely and feel heard, and you’re valued for who you are. Full stop.
Readers’ thoughts:
· Please don’t marry this guy. If he won’t even tell you what he spends your joint money on, is he also going to buy a house or speculate on the stock market without your knowing, because you should “trust him”?
· Omigosh, Carolyn was so even-keeled in her response! Girl, RUN. Your fiancé takes out half your shared stash and won’t share the reason (at the time)? That is NOT COOL. To classify finances as “meaningless small talk” is such … I can’t even. You know one of the first reasons for divorce is because couples are not on the same page financially?
He won’t even DISCUSS his finances with you. Your SHARED checking account! Also sounds as if you may need some counseling to increase your self-esteem, because you find yourself with someone who does not value you, and you don’t appear to value yourself enough to see what is going on.
· Ignore the deflection into alleged lack of “trust” on your part. Money issues are almost always about more than just money, and if you can’t talk about those other issues, then they’ll probably show up in your bank accounts, or on your credit card bills.
