Hi Carolyn! My amazing boyfriend of eight-ish months, “Jack,” is going to his ex “Sally’s” birthday party tonight. Jack has told me about their relationship. They were in the same friend group but dated only a few months, and he ended things partly because they weren’t a good fit and partly because Jack wasn’t ready to step into a father role. Sally has a young daughter from a previous relationship, and we’re all early/mid-20s.

The problem is, Sally was really angry when they broke up, and Jack ended up being totally ostracized from the friend group and lost a number of close friends. Since then, Jack and Sally have talked a few times, with Jack trying to mend things and Sally mostly still upset and angry. Jack has slowly gotten a little closer to the friends, but I know he misses them and would spend more time if Sally weren’t so upset by it.

But then Jack got invited by Sally to her birthday celebration. Jack has been really open with me, so he told me right away when he got the invite. I know how much he misses these friends, and he was really relieved that she seems to be getting over her anger at him. Plus I’m not in charge of whom he gets to see and spend time with, so of course I told him he should go if he wants to.

Do you have any advice to frame this in my head better? Now that this is happening, I’m finding myself a little apprehensive. I trust Jack completely, but I have feelings that are a little more complicated than I’d like. It doesn’t help that Sally is absolutely beautiful.

— Anonymous

Anonymous: The birthday celebration will have come and gone by the time that this appears, but assuming that Jack and Sally didn’t run off to Acapulco, here is the framing that came to mind as I read your letter:

All along, Jack has had a powerful incentive to get back together with Sally. All he has to do is reverse his decision, go back to dating this “absolutely beautiful” woman and get his close friends back, right? Woohoo. Instead, Jack has chosen to absorb considerable emotional losses just to get out and stay out of Sally’s close personal orbit.

It’s great that you trust Jack, and it’s important that you do. But I think you can also trust the logic of how much he’s willing to suffer for the privilege of remaining Sally’s ex. I don’t mean to sound so insulting to Sally. (Yet.) If they don’t fit as a couple, then they don’t fit, and that’s no more her fault than it is Jack’s.

Her punitive response to the breakup is a different story, though, and strikes me as the cherry on the Jack’s-good-judgment sundae. The easiest way to avoid marrying a bad idea is to ask yourself how this person will probably respond to a breakup. Even an inkling that someone would make things ugly and take friends hostage is good cause to get out — the sooner in the dating progression, the better. If Jack saw that, then good on Jack.

All that said, trusting yourself would be best of all. You’re going to have complicated feelings sometimes. That’s normal. What you’re looking for is confidence that you can trust what your own eyes and ears tell you about this person, then act freely on your own behalf, even if the result is that you painfully part ways. If you have that trust in yourself, then Sallies are nothing to fear.

