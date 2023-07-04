Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Adapted from two online discussions, here and here. Dear Carolyn: A year ago today, I learned about my husband’s affair. It’s been a challenging year. With the help of therapy, forgiveness and a ton of communication and changes on his end, we are doing well. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But today, I can’t help but feel a little like crawling out of my skin just thinking about what was happening this time last year. How can I get through this day, when my body and mind remember some really difficult things?

— Getting Through the Day

Getting Through the Day: I’m sorry.

If you don’t fight the bad thoughts and feelings, then they’ll probably go away faster. Your attention will move on to something else when it’s ready. Yoga and meditation are excellent for this.

If it helps, you can plan something later to look forward to, a little yay-me reward for managing it. Even something as simple as dessert or a good movie.

Readers’ thoughts:

· I’ve been exactly where you are. It took (I’m sorry to say) five years before I stopped thinking: “A year ago today he was …” “Two years ago today he was …” It is still painful for me to look at pictures and remember events from those years — yes, plural — when he was cheating. I let myself wallow a bit. And I don’t think that’s such a bad idea.

In the meantime, I now have years of good to look back on. If that’s what you want — and it’s okay if it’s not — then you can keep building more good “one year ago today” moments.

· Oh boy, can I sympathize. I had the same issues, ex maybe slightly worse: We got engaged on Valentine’s Day, married on D-Day, and he dropped the “I want a divorce” bombshell out of the blue on an always-celebrated three-day weekend.

Fast-forward a long time:

I celebrate Feb. 14 hugely with close friends, requiring massive prep for an elaborate menu, which works perfectly.

I discovered a friend who has become a bestie who was born June 6, and I spend a long time choosing gifts and sharing birthday joy.

On the three-day weekend, it’s a big family barbecue outside.

It all works. I rarely ponder the negative memories. Hugs; time passes.

Dear Carolyn: I have a friend who is always asking me the prices of the things I buy. I feel as if he is judging my spending habits. How should I answer?

— Anonymous

Anonymous: “Why do you want to know?” Every time. Don’t answer unless you think the reason is valid. And when you don’t want to answer, just say, “I don’t want to answer.”

What your friend’s doing is rude, by the way. Nosy. An exception would be if your friend were looking for the same thing, like: “Oh, I’ve been trying to find one of those. Would you mind sharing how much it was?” That kind of thing. Otherwise you owe nothing beyond some version of, “Butt out,” phrased to suit the tolerances of this particular friendship.

As for the judging possibility: That’s only relevant if you care what your friend thinks of your spending habits. Why do you?

