Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dear Miss Manners: What is the reason for men removing their hats during the national anthem? Is it to show submission to God, as when entering a church? If so, what is the etiquette for a Jewish man who shows submission to God by wearing something on his head? Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Now that people are using the word “literally” when they mean its opposite, it seems to be time for a refresher course in the nonliteral language of symbolism. Symbolism is a useful way of conveying ideas and rules succinctly. But the symbols are arbitrarily chosen, and we have to agree on what they mean.

For example, we all know that a red traffic light means “stop,” a green one means “go” and a yellow one, well, there seems to be some confusion here. Miss Manners knows people who think it means “speed up,” but traffic police disagree. Whoever invented that system could have designated purple as “stop” and teal as “go.” It would work equally well, provided everyone learned and accepted the meanings.

Advertisement

Although the hat symbolism is different, the meaning of each is known to the communities involved, who have the task of explaining it to any outsiders in attendance. For the national anthem, removing the hat is a symbolic gesture of loyalty to the country.

Dear Miss Manners: Since I was a little girl, I have dutifully removed my cap during the national anthem at a ballgame. Now, someone tells me that women are never supposed to remove their hats during the song. Have I been doing it wrong the past 40 years?

Forty years ago, you might have been. No, make that 60 years ago, when anyone other than Miss Manners and horse racing fans might have worn the type of hat to which this rule referred. (That would be something involving straw, flowers, birds, ribbons and whatever else might go into a fetching concoction perched on a lady’s head.)

Advertisement

Just as different religions use different symbols (see above), there were different rules for ladies and gentlemen. A lady was not expected to remove her fanciful hat to show respect the way a gentleman was expected to do by removing his much-less-interesting headgear. But you have been wearing a unisex cap, presumably a baseball or military cap, and the rule about hats for ladies does not apply to those. You can congratulate yourself on 40 years of correctness.

Dear Miss Manners: What is the proper response to someone who uses “I love you” when ending a phone conversation? In the past, this has happened to me when talking with (usually female) acquaintances, but it has just happened with a male client for whom I am a caregiver. Coming from an inexpressive family, I admit I am just not used to using the phrase so casually.

“I love you” is an important and very personal declaration to me, one I only use with my spouse and my dog. Do I respond to the strange sign-offs with a false declaration of affection, such as “I love you, too”? Or maybe “I’m sure you do” or “Thank you”? My head spins with possibilities, all of which seem either inappropriate or upsetting to the person who declared this affection.

Try, “Awwww.”

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at missmanners.com. You can also follow her @RealMissManners.

© 2023 Judith Martin

Gift this article Gift Article