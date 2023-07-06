Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dear Sahaj: I feel like my siblings take advantage of my mom. She has never put herself first and now that she is retired and can finally do the stuff she wants, my brother is basically using her as a free, 24-hour babysitter. This isn’t the first time. My sister also had my mom take care of her kids for almost 8 years. Part of my culture is that the mom should be selfless and live for her kids. My mom is almost 80 years old. When will her life start? What should I do?

— Stressed

Stressed: I wonder how much of this is you projecting what you want for your mom vs. what your mom actually wants.

You’re protective of your mom. You’ve witnessed her sacrifices, and now that she’s retired, you want her to make the most of it. But what if this is her version of making the most of it?

Have you talked to your mom about what she wants to do with her time? Start there. She may want to be with her grandkids — especially if family is an important value for her. If you talk to her and find that she feels obligated to help rather than truly wanting to, then it’s time to talk about making time for herself.

You could ask her hypothetical questions, like: “Are there friends you wish you spent more time with?” or “Is there a hobby you wish you had more time for?” This can help you both find resources on activities of interest in her area. You can also encourage her to take action, like: “You’ve done so much for us over the years, and you deserve to put yourself first.” If she hasn’t ever made time for herself, doing so now won’t be easy. Be supportive while reminding yourself that it will take time for her to take the first step — and it’s her decision when she does so.

I’m curious about your relationship dynamic with your siblings. Are there other issues, past or present, contributing to your feelings on this issue? Why don’t you seem to trust your siblings’ motives with your mom? Why do you feel it’s your role to protect your mom? Are you letting your possible resentment toward them cloud how you feel about this situation? If you decide your siblings are taking advantage of your mom’s generosity, you may need to bring this up with her directly and tell her what you’re observing (rather than what you’re feeling).

Either way, you should still talk to your siblings. This may sound like: “I understand you need help with the kids, but I worry that Mom will miss out on other things because she won’t say no to you. I really want us to talk about how we can encourage her to make time for herself.” This will frame the conversation as wanting to work together with your siblings to enrich your mom’s life, rather than blaming them for your mom’s lack of free time.

You can initiate conversations with your family, but you cannot force them to do things differently. Instead of approaching this as you against them, open up a larger conversation about working together and prioritizing your mom’s happiness.

Dear Sahaj: My Indian parents focus a lot on obligations when it comes to relationships with people in our community. “So and so helped us with this event so we must help them or go to their event.” However, they often don’t really like these people and complain after being around them but say at least they’ve done their bit by fulfilling the obligation. I don’t feel like we should be inauthentic about relationships, and I don’t think we need to reciprocate with people who we find irritating or who aren’t always there for us. Is that selfish? It’s such a huge generational distinction, I don’t know how to come to terms with it.

— Much Obliged

Much Obliged: You’re not selfish, but you do have different values than your parents. Your parents prioritize community, and for them being an active member means fulfilling obligations, even if they don’t want to.

Instead of seeing their behavior as “inauthentic,” reframe it as a testament of loyalty to people like them within a larger system that can be unkind. If your Indian parents are like mine, they came to this country and relied on finding their community to help them feel connected and safe. Nurturing relationships within this community requires mutual generosity. Even if there are people they don’t get along with as well as others, they likely feel pride and responsibility in their role within the collective.

You don’t have to agree with your parents’ choices. Instead, focus on what you can tolerate. You can cut them off when they complain. This can sound like: “I don’t agree with how you’re handling this, so I don’t think we should talk about [name] anymore.” Or, “It seems like this has been an issue for you for a while. You should talk to [name] about it.”

You can try mirroring your parents’ comments back to them: “You say you feel like you should be there for [name] but on the other hand, you’ve shared many times how they have annoyed you.” Or you can ask a question to understand their perspective, like: “You always put others in the community first no matter how they treat you. Why is that?”

Your parents may be less concerned about what others do for them and more concerned about how they are perceived in the community. They value harmony in their community, so the “why” of doing things matters much less than the “what” that’s done. It’s okay if it doesn’t work for you. In fact, you are allowed to behave differently in your relationships. However, when it comes to their relationships, this works for them and that’s enough.

