Dear Carolyn: Our friend’s husband died a year ago in his mid-30s. She has been struggling a lot. She is not seeing a therapist, is drinking to cope, and it does not sound like she is performing well at work. Her house is a mess, she eats poorly and gets no physical activity. She gets out of breath very easily just from walking a short distance. She is upset at both the state of her house and her physical condition but is not taking steps to address either.

We want to help her and do not want to overstep. We would like to spend a day this summer with her cleaning out her house, one drawer, closet, and room at a time, to sort of jump-start her healing and future wellness. Is this wildly inappropriate or the loving thing to do?

— Friends of the Deteriorating Widow

Friends of the Deteriorating Widow: I’ll go with “loving thing to do,” though in its current form it does not sound like the effective (enough) thing to do. This is just not a job for one big assertive day, on a few levels.

Starting on the surface of the issue: An overdue house reorganization is a multiday job even for a healthy person who is all in on the idea. As in, multiple days of targeted projects of limited scope and duration, with days in between to rest. Cleanups involve a thousand microdecisions that add up to emotional and even physical overwhelm. Your friend is grieving, struggling, drinking. You may be fortunate to secure her cooperation for 15-minute sessions, if at all.

Since you are at the threshold between helping and overstepping, responsiveness to her is paramount. It’s okay to come in with definitive offers, especially with a friend who is foundering and has expressed her dismay at that, but keep the offers small, small, small and give her a chance to take an affirmative step toward accepting them.

So, go ahead and intrude past your typical comfort point, but on a small scale. “Grab your sneaks. We’re going for a walk.” “I brought you some (nutritious) dinners for your freezer.” “I’m still listening, I’ll just be over here tackling these dishes.” That kind of thing. If she protests? “I want to do this. Please let me. You’ll get back to it yourself soon enough.” Not pushy. Nudgy. Balanced by generous doses of being there without trying to fix her.

My answer is zooming out from specific tasks to the bigger picture, which is this: It’s the help of radical presence. Not a huge jump-start day, necessarily (though if she is more open to it than I think she will be, then go for it), but a day in, day out, gentle caregiving presence that incrementally lowers her barriers to managing her life on her own again, and maybe even clears some of her mind space to make room to heal.

You may not have that kind of time, reasonably, so rally the rest of the “we” you referred to in your letter. Delegate and schedule these small gestures so there is someone at her side on a regular basis, unobtrusively enough not to smother her but steadily enough to give yourselves a chance to catch her in this fall.

If you make a difference, and as you make a difference, look for any glimmer of receptiveness to the formal support she clearly needs. Having information handy for therapists and local grief support groups (to which you can offer to drive her) will prepare you for when that moment comes. Fingers crossed she lets you all in.

