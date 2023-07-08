Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: How do I decide what *I* like? Growing up my tiny-sized feminine mom bought clothes for me that didn’t work for my plus-size body or my masculine tastes. As a teen I tried to do my own thing but got told my look would give people the wrong idea, make teachers hate me, etc. In college I had to dress right to get an internship and a job. At work I had to dress to make clients trust me.

So now I’m 45, 100 percent working from home. For the first time in my life, I can dress solely to please myself, but I don’t know how to do that. Any tips how to decide for myself what works, pick what I like, and (the really hard part) trust the decisions I make? Maybe this is really a confidence problem?

— Anonymous

Anonymous: It may be, sure, when you’ve had it drilled into you that you and your tastes are wrong or don’t matter, it can be hard to tune that voice out, even when you want to. Plus, there is a cascading effect: You learn to doubt yourself, so your ear is trained to pick out the messages that confirm how wrong or inappropriate you are. Maybe you got encouraging messages, too, but could not believe these compliments or trust their source.

Awareness is Step 1 to counteract this brainwashing. For Step 2, I suggest emotional and retail help from therapy, which might take some time to set up, and a professional stylist. The latter includes too many options to list, and I think the emotional support is paramount, but online services, some departments stores, local pros and carefully filtered social media all can be resources.

Maybe start in person, though, for the confidence boost from someone who sees how you look. And however possible, make this fun. Find someone who will play dress-up with you: the person we all need sometimes.

A reader’s thought:

· Oh, I wish we were friends, I’d love to go shopping with you! Please don’t pressure yourself to find The One True Style for the rest of your life. I recently transitioned from very conservative work clothing to something more fun, and had some hits and misses. Do you have a stylish friend whose opinion you trust, who wants to help you find what YOU like? Could you wander through a department or thrift store and just try random things on?

Dear Carolyn: How can I decide if things I’ve experienced qualify as “trauma?” I was (thankfully) never assaulted or abused, but I’ve had some whammies that rocked my world, and not in a good way.

I don’t want to dilute the very real traumatic experiences others have had by claiming something in my history was traumatic when it doesn’t live up to that description. I also don’t want to dismiss some of the experiences I’ve had as mere difficulties, since they still affect me. Yes, therapy has helped me with a lot of it, but there is always more lurking.

— Traumatized?

Traumatized?: Trauma is not comparative or zero-sum. That someone endured something worse doesn’t mean you didn’t go through something bad. If you are struggling, then get the help you think you need. No definitions or self-diagnoses necessary: “X happened, and I still feel Y.”

Preventively, I would urge staying off social media till you are more confident in your plan to unrock your world. Its “How can you say X is bad when Y is so clearly worse!!!” culture is tough on the rattled soul.

