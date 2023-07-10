I live the farthest away and spent almost seven of the past 10 weeks sleeping on an air mattress in my parents’ den trying to remote work and spend as much time with her as I could, and to make sure my 80-something father didn’t have to do 10-hour days at the hospital all on his own.
I am back in my apartment, trying to work and not doing that well at it. My boss is understanding but needs me to get stuff done.
My dad is miserable but trying to keep up. His group texts read like PR reports, which drives my brother crazy, because he is a social scientist and wants everything to be evidenced-based. He wants realism, not hope. And I am trying desperately, from 250 miles away, to do the little stuff that neither of them thinks of, such as letting her new care team know which foods she will actually eat.
I feel like hanging up on my brother, because he lectures me about how my dad isn’t being realistic. I can’t believe neither of them seems capable of talking to nurses about the food situation. And I am still here, terrified my mother is going to die alone, her worst nightmare, and I won’t be there to hold her hand — which I did a lot of over the past four months, but I’m not sure it counts if I am not there at the end. Which we don’t know is coming soon, but it could. Help.
— Terrified
Terrified: Oh my, I’m sorry.
It all “counts.” Any time you are there, anything you give. You are doing what you can, when you can, and that is everything.
The rest, you can’t control. So every time anxiety bubbles up about what you can’t do or whom you can’t change, remind yourself that it’s out of your hands. Release each of these strings instead of thrashing around in them till they knot you in place.
One exception: Remind your darling social scientist that the evidence says your father won’t stop the PR — so bro’s persistent effort to change him is not reality-based living. Ahem.
Then drop the subject regardless, whether he concedes the point or fights it. And don’t sit still for lectures.
Generally, too, recognize that you’re all spinning right now and that this explains the behaviors. Your dad is all, “IT’S ALL GOOD!” And your bro is all, “IT’S ALL SCIENCE!” And you’re all, “IT’S ALL ABOUT THE SMALL THINGS I’M TOO FAR AWAY TO DO!” When really, it’s all: “This will happen with or without you. All you get are the margins.”
So breathe. Release everything you can’t control. Ease your mom’s suffering as you can, then know that’s enough. Simplify your immediate life: job, self-care, sleep. Streamline, breathe, repeat.
To Terrified: When my mom was dying of cancer, the best thing we did was ask for hospice services. Hospice isn’t meant to admit defeat. Sometimes people live for years on hospice services. Hospice is meant to celebrate the person and help bring joy and comfort to them in their last weeks, months, years. And often, this can be done at home.
— Anonymous
