Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Adapted from an online discussion. Hi, Carolyn: Two months ago, my girlfriend of 18 months and I mutually broke up. We were generally happy, but there had been some recent stress in the relationship, much of it related to her moving 100 miles away six months ago. She felt we had been trending more toward being best friends than romantic partners, and she wanted both of us to have a chance to date other people. She was my first serious girlfriend, and she said I need to date others before deciding whether she is the one for me.

We left the door open to getting back together someday and stayed in touch by phone and text, saying “I love you,” etc. We said we’d tell each other about any romantic encounters, and she subsequently told me when she hooked up with someone. I was fine with it, because we broke up, after all.

Advertisement

But I met someone new. When I told my ex, she flipped out, accusing me of “replacing” her and saying she will hate me forever if I date this new woman. She now says that she wants to get back together and that I never should have agreed to the breakup.

This feels terribly unfair. I want to see where things go with the new woman, but I feel guilty that my ex is upset. We have been through a lot together, a lot of it related to helping her work through past trauma. I don’t want to cause her more pain.

So is there any way I can date the new woman without feeling guilty? Do I need to cut off contact for a while? Or should I not be dating anyone right now, even though we broke up specifically so I could?

— Feeling Guilty

Feeling Guilty: Just because your ex lost her mind, you don’t have to.

You took her at her word.

Advertisement

It is unfortunate that she didn’t mean it, but that’s also good information to have. If she thinks it’s okay to say X, benefit from X herself, then flip out when you do X and insist that you should have known she meant Y, then that was going to cause havoc eventually.

Of course you feel terrible, because you care about her. But it doesn’t mean you were wrong to do X.

It could, sadly, mean she has more work to do on trauma recovery — which still wouldn’t mean you were wrong. It just means, if true, that she has other things complicating how she perceives things, how she may unwittingly undermine herself with her choices and how intensely she reacts to difficult feelings.

I hope for her sake she is getting more official help with whatever it is.

Let her know — without apologizing — that you are still open to healthy, free-standing friendship. Don’t engage in the hyperbole. After “I’ll hate you forever”-type outbursts, say: “I’m sorry to hear that. I’m going now.” Click. Calm, unyielding, guilt-free (and relieved).

Advertisement

Readers’ thoughts:

· Do not feel guilty. Feel grateful that you learned this person cannot be taken at her word and that you invested only 18 months in this relationship. Be kind, but don’t expect to remain friends.

· This sounds like a classic warning sign of potential future abuse by the ex-girlfriend (been there), as she’s already trying to control your new relationship and blaming you for the breakup. Don’t fall for it. If she can remain a friend, enjoy. But if she tries to control whom you see, what you do or what you feel, she’s definitely not the one for you, now or later.

Gift this article Gift Article