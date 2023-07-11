Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dear Miss Manners: My husband and I have gone to several restaurants that have valet parking. When walking into the restaurant, there is a sign saying there is an $8 service charge for the parking. Do we just pay the service charge, or do we give a tip in addition to the charge?

Restaurateurs are trying to change the common-sense meaning of “service charge.” To Miss Manners, and in standard usage, it means the price of service is on the bill. But now, it is not included in the cost of food, presumably because the owners do not want to scare you by seeming to raise prices, and they figure you will not notice if it is listed separately.

Therefore, if you feel sorrier for the waitstaff or the valet parkers than the owners do, you should still tip. Miss Manners does. That is not to say she lacks sympathy for the trials of the restaurant business. If food costs the restaurants more, it is only right that they charge more. But she could do without that little subterfuge.

Advertisement

Dear Miss Manners: Can you please advise me on how to quickly and politely end a call with a customer service agent after the issue I am calling about has been resolved?

The agents often continue to ask whether they have addressed all my needs and whether there is anything else they can do for me. This feels like a script they are required to read. I would like to just get off the phone. Sometimes I will just say, “Thank you, you have been helpful,” then hang up, but it does not quite feel right. What do you think?

That, of course, it is a script, not an attempt to prolong the pleasure of conversing with you. And that it is not much of a burden to reply, “Thank you, goodbye.”

Dear Miss Manners: An old college friend contacted me because her mother was in a nursing home in poor health. I had been close to her mother, to the whole family in fact, at one time, though I had not heard from her in about 20 years. (There was no rift, just busy lives in different parts of the country.)

Advertisement

I accepted the invitation to come visit her ailing mother and to stay in my friend’s home. They live in a city about 1,200 miles away. I drove out there (my preference), which took three days and two overnight stops. On the evening I arrived, my friend told me that her adult son had come for a surprise visit.

He was occupying the guest room. I would have to stay elsewhere. There was a bit of bother, finding a place to stay at the last minute in an unfamiliar area, and a bit of expense, but it proved manageable. I have sometimes wondered: What would be the correct thing for a hostess to do in such circumstances?

Put the son on the sofa.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at missmanners.com. You can also follow her @RealMissManners.

© 2023 Judith Martin

Gift this article Gift Article