Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: My spouse and I both work full time for now, but my spouse’s parents have offered to support my spouse financially. This makes it possible for my spouse to stay home full time with our 11-month-old. (I am intentionally keeping our genders vague, because I don’t want that to bias your readers.) Under that plan, I would still need to keep my full-time job.

The problem I am having is that there was no discussion of doing it the opposite way, with my spouse going to work and me staying home, even though, theoretically, that could be a good and in some ways better option for our child. I brought this up to my spouse and was told my in-laws would not be willing to give us these monetary infusions if they were for my benefit, not my spouse’s.

I think that is a very narrow way to look at it, because whatever plan we come up with will benefit BOTH of us, plus, obviously, our baby.

But perhaps I am just whining and should be glad my spouse will get to stay home and not worry about money, while I continue to toil? And just accept that people will always have stronger feelings about their own children than about their in-laws?

— Forever an In-Law

Forever an In-Law: I have a problem with this arrangement, too. Your in-laws are certainly entitled to spend their money as they see fit. However, you are also entitled to turn away meddlers in the mechanics of your family.

Assuming your spouse agrees that you two share the last word — because the alternative is not defensible — you both need to decide whether it’s better for your child to have one parent home, and which of you is in a better position to quit your paid work. And whether it’s better for your marriage to refuse even a wanted gift that has these deeply meddlesome strings.

If this were my issue to unsnarl, then I would start with the question of who could be this at-home parent, and at what cost. There are a lot of variables, both emotional (temperament to be an at-home parent, for example) and financial (cost of leaving career, comparative difficulty reentering workforce, value of each spouse’s benefits, etc.).

So: Choose whether one of you will quit your paid work, choose the right spouse to become an at-home parent, then negotiate the in-law strings as needed for your marriage’s health.

Readers’ thoughts:

· I would respectfully add: 1. Before accepting any funds, have a conversation with your partner along the lines of, “What would we do in the absence of your parents’ money?” Possibly you will both learn something about your mutual short- and long-term priorities. 2. Recognize that, if you choose to accept the money, it may come with expectations, not merely set by your in-laws but also — especially given the letter — potentially set by your partner. For example, “My folks are funding my staying at home so we MUST go on vacation with them,” or whatever. Your mileage may vary, of course.

· Your in-laws don’t see you as a marital unit. That’s a huge flaw that I hope you grab on to and don’t let go. Your spouse needs to acknowledge that fact, too.

Remember that scene in “Fargo” when William H. Macy’s character needed money and his father-in-law said he’d only ever help his daughter and grandchild but not him? Yeah, you’re Macy’s character in this scenario. (Please don’t hatch a kidnapping plan.)

