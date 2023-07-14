Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hi Carolyn: I grew up queer in a pretty restrictive household and community at large, so I had to hide portions of myself throughout my youth. In my 20s, I’ve moved away, grown a lot, as have my parents, and I came out to them recently. They were incredible, very loving and supportive, and it feels wonderful to just be my authentic self finally.

Now, however, I’m not sure where the line is between being my authentic self and oversharing — with my parents specifically but also the wider world. For example, I probably won’t bring up any wild nights of partying to them, but do I talk to them about mental health struggles? Do I tell them how I feel about their religion, or just go along with their traditions when I visit? I don’t want to stay in that feeling of living in the closet, but I don’t want to hurt my parents unnecessarily, either.

— Authentic Self

Authentic Self: Finding that line is a gradual, delicate, error-filled part of growing up, and it can be lifelong as we incorporate new people, experiences and even versions of ourselves into our lives.

Your process was suppressed for years under pressure to hide your true self from others. I am sorry that happened to you.

It was unfortunate, but not unusual. Children with, for example, rigid, abusive or addicted parents, or a family member with preoccupying health problems, to name a few, also can grow up sensing unguarded self-expression is unsafe or unwelcome.

Many people, therefore, start the social trial-and-error process a bit later than others. That’s one way to frame it when you feel discouraged: as a delay of the typical experience more than a strange detour. There’s some cosmic compensation for your hardship, too, in that you don’t have to navigate these complexities as a swirling adolescent; you bring an older, stronger self to the process. Use it to forgive your own errors.

Line-drawing also has unique results regardless of when you tackle it, reflecting your nature and the natures of your loved ones, so I won’t presume to tell you which wild party stories to tell. But I will suggest a general approach:

First, gauge your audience. Do they relish people in all their dirt and hardships and doubts? Or do they prefer to keep some illusions intact? No judgments; both are valid. But understanding people’s tolerances will help you sort truth from TMI.

If they’re whole-truth people, then do they want to know you fully? Yet? Or are they still adjusting to new information?

Second, gauge your own comfort. They may welcome your wildest tales, but if you don’t want to share them, then so be it.

Third, gauge necessity. Profound struggles can be both unthinkable and necessary to talk about. If any of your tell-or-don’t-tell decisions involve potentially serious consequences, then push yourself to tell. Be ready to say, “I know this is an uncomfortable topic, but here’s why I want you to know.”

Information you deem necessary to knowing the real you also matters.

Fourth: You are not skydiving; you needn’t get everything right upfront. You can start with things you’re sure about and dodge whatever else you’re still working on. Unsure how to handle their religion, your mood, last night’s rager? Then handle it passively, buying time till you decide how you want your active engagement to look.

Fifth, don’t hide the hard work. “Stop me if this is TMI.” “I’m still new to sharing so might overshare.” “Are you okay with discussing [topic]?” It’s disarming, real, respectful, invites others to help you figure things out, and feeds intimacy at its roots.

