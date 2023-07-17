Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: I have a friend, “Polly,” who I’m pretty sure is interested in being close with me only when she’s doing better than I am. Back when I was between jobs and having a hard time in my love life, she gave great advice and was always there with a listening ear. Now that things are better for me — while she is having some personal challenges — she seems resentful and prickly. She gets angry if she thinks I am offering unsolicited advice (I really try not to) and says she struggles with envy.

Life is long and things will continue to be up and down for both of us, as they always have. So how do I have a healthy friendship with Polly when I am the one doing well?

— Anonymous

Anonymous: You don’t? Polly is offering what she is able to, given her emotional abilities and limitations. As are you, as am I, as are we all. You can work on the margins and, say, lay off the unsolicited advice, because the Yoda rule applies here. (Do or do not. There is no try.) But, in general, her interest in your friendship is on her side of the line. She’s the one who decides whether she wants to be around you when you don’t “need” her, or when she feels she suffers by comparison with your stability.

On your side of the line is how you respond to her when she’s battling her envy demons. Will you tire of her inability or unwillingness to get over herself enough to be happy for you? Or will you recognize these are her demons and they’re not about you, and she’ll come around again when she’s able? Neither is right or wrong, it’s just whatever attitude you decide to embrace — for yourself. No projecting.

Readers’ thoughts on Pollys:

· A friend who gives great advice and is always there with a listening ear when you are having a hard time is nothing to sneeze at.

· Perhaps Polly was there for you when things weren’t going well because that’s when you need a friend the most? You don’t really need someone to support you when things are going well. And let’s say one day you’re not “doing well” — as you said, life is long. Polly being jealous of you and unhappy about her own circumstances is sort of a natural human response, albeit one people don’t want to admit. What kind of a friend are you to her?

· Polly may be awful and jealous, but it sounds as if you’re not respecting her wishes if you are still giving her unsolicited advice. What you want from a friend when you’re in a bad spot may be different from what she wants.

· I am Polly. I enjoy helping and supporting friends I care about. I don’t do it very often, so when I do, it’s meaningful. I do not (DO NOT!) want anyone feeling sorry for me. The head tilt. Fingertips pressed to the sternum. “Oh no!” I’m nobody’s charity case, and I can take care of myself. So let it be, please.

· Polly sounds like an incredibly supportive friend. Also, Polly acknowledges that she struggles with jealousy, which means she’s aware of the problem and is willing to admit it. Maybe Polly just needs a different kind of support than what she gives you. Perhaps it would be worth saying to Polly: “You’ve been so helpful to me when I was struggling. What kind of support do you need?”

