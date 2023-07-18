Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hi Elaine: I lived with my mom rent-free for a few years after college and was able to purchase my own home at 26, all on my own. My parents were both very supportive. My dad is a financial adviser and has always sung the praises of property ownership. My mom died suddenly in 2018, and with an inheritance I received from her, I purchased another beautiful home with a very low interest rate in 2020, while keeping the first property, which I refinanced the same year. The first property is now a rental, which I use a property management company to handle.

I’m turning 32 in a month, and now all these financially smart choices are seeming like more and more of a burden. Houses cost money, and I find I’m now being forced to spend the money I make on upkeep and mortgages instead of on what I really want: traveling, hobbies, time with friends, less responsibility. I don’t have kids or pets for a reason. I have a good job, but now I seem to be obsessing over advancing my career to make more money to pay for all this stuff I don’t even want. I’ve followed all the investment rules and now suddenly wish I were living in one tiny townhouse paying an HOA and spending my money on what I care about.

Did I do this wrong? Is there a way to keep the houses and not let them take everything from me? I feel so embarrassed complaining when I know I’m incredibly privileged. But I also think the “right” choices for boomers don’t always translate to subsequent generations. I’m conflicted and afraid I’ll blink and, 30 years from now, I’ll have spent all my money on the revolving door of “this old house” maintenance rather than engaging meaningfully with this beautiful world like I want to, via culture and experiences and people. Is there a way to have both?

— Did I Do This Wrong?

Elaine Welteroth

Did I Do This Wrong?: Most of us inherit our money mind-set from our parents. But there comes a time in life when you have to think for yourself and dare to go beyond some of those frameworks you inherited. In your case, it sounds as if you had great guidance that helped set you up well financially and that put you in the privileged position to invest early. Now you can decide how to make your investments work best for you and the lifestyle you want going forward. If I were you, I would sell the investment property and invest the profit in other ways. But I’m no real estate expert, so I decided to ask my airplane seatmate, who is. (What are the chances that just as your question came in, I’d find myself sitting next to a vet in the real estate business who also happens to be a mother of three daughters, all around your age?) Here’s what Lois Lehman, with Coldwell Banker Realty in Los Angeles and William Raveis Real Estate in Connecticut, had to say on this, both as a real estate agent and a mom:

“You’re asking a life question, and I’m coming back with a cash-flow answer. It’s very unlikely with a rental property that, with a debt service, plus a management company, plus taxes, that you are earning enough positive cash flow to make it worthwhile. All the responsibility seems like too much of a hassle right now — and it is. There’s an easier way to go about this,” she says.

Despite what our parents told us, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all model for generating wealth. Real estate is a great investment vehicle for some, but collecting homes isn’t the best path to wealth creation for everyone. There are more low-maintenance investment options that will free up your time, energy and cash. You can talk with different financial advisers (other than your dad) about what the right investment options are for you based on what’s important to you and what best supports your ideal lifestyle right now.

As for the life question here, moving forward, it will be important to account for your personal goals when setting up your financial plan. How you want to spend your time and energy — arguably your most scarce and valuable resources — should heavily factor not only into how you invest your money but also into how you live your life.

Don’t guilt yourself for any of the decisions you’ve made thus far. You’ve made no mistakes, and you’ve set yourself up well. Try to release any regret you’re carrying along with any outdated ideals you’ve inherited about what “success” looks like. Instead, applaud yourself for getting clear on what you want, and focus on making decisions that are in line with what you value most in life.

You may be feeling pressure to please your father or to use your inheritance from your mother in the “right” way. However, this is your life, and anyone who loves you would want you to live it to the fullest. Your mom didn’t leave you a financial burden; she left you with a path to financial freedom. Now that you’re an older adult with your own experiences, your definition of freedom has evolved. Don’t fight that shift of perspective. Instead, act on it.

You’ve laid out very clearly how you would prefer to spend your time and money. Yet you’re still asking whether there is a way to do both: to keep the houses and your sanity. A more prudent question to ask yourself is: Do you even want to own multiple homes? Does this way of life align with your personal definition of freedom? It seems your cost-benefit analysis is lopsided and the downsides outweigh the benefits. Give yourself permission to offload the dead weight. Don’t let anyone — not even yourself — stop you from living your best life. You only get one.

