Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: I have been married six years and always had an extremely bad relationship with my mother-in-law. She never approved of me, called me names while pretending to “advise me,” and criticized my job, my family, everything. She wore head-to-toe black to our wedding and said in her toast that I looked “surprisingly nice, considering.” It got so bad in our first year of marriage that I refused to be around her, and my husband backed me up.

She got a little better after our son, “Kent,” was born three years ago, and I now maintain a low-contact relationship with her. My one boundary is that I don’t allow my mother-in-law to be with Kent alone — not until he’s at least 6 or 7. My husband can take him over there and spend the day, that’s fine. But I don’t trust what she might say to Kent about me if they were alone.

This boundary is starting to cause friction: Kent frequently spends the night at my parents’ house, but they love my husband and would never do anything to harm our son’s view of him. My husband is asking me to “forgive” his mother and start fresh.

This isn’t about forgiveness. I’m not holding a grudge or trying to punish her, and I don’t really care about her at all. I just can’t stand the thought of what she would say to our son if she had him alone. When he’s older and not so impressionable, she can be alone with him. Am I being unreasonable?

— Distrustful

Distrustful: No. Not even a little bit. I agree this isn’t about forgiveness. This is about trust, and Kent’s emotional health.

Given her behavior, you can’t trust your mother-in-law not to bad-mouth you to your kid. (Arguably she could do more damage by trash-talking you to a 6- or 7-year-old than she could to a toddler. Not to lob grenades into a cease-fire or anything.) So, the issue you and your husband need to deal with is this: Has your mother-in-law shown sufficient shame, remorse and personal growth to warrant increasing her access to your family?

This has nothing to do with equal grandparent time. Kent could spend every weekend with your parents, and if your mother-in-law is still engaging in spite theatrics, then she is [stuff] outta luck. And that’s on her, not you, for behaving abominably.

I am glad your husband backed you up early. That was the right thing to do. But he doesn’t get to ease up just because his mother is wearing him down or self-censoring to gain an advantage. He can be less vigilant when his mother has felt and expressed remorse — or at least relaxed her campaign to erase you — to your satisfaction.

Really, she’s lucky you agree to let Kent breathe her vicious air. That is some serious grace.

Re: Kent: As someone with grandmothers — yes, plural — who delighted in saying awful things about my parents and other relatives, I will say that you see them for who they are pretty quickly.

It was complicated, but I still loved my grandmothers for how much they loved me, even as I was angry about how they treated my parents. I’m glad I was able to have a relationship with them even though it was quite hard on my parents at times.

— Anonymous

Anonymous: I find myself wondering whether you brought emotional sophistication to your family’s party or left the party with it. Either way, I appreciate your nuanced take.

