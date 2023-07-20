Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dear Sahaj: My Indian mom (an immigrant) keeps giving me and my sisters jewelry and other valuable items, and there’s a sense of obligation attached to each one, “This belonged to your papa’s aunt — she loved it and now you can!” Sign up for Unboxed, a pop-up newsletter on the best memes, coverage and buzz around the “Barbie” movie. ArrowRight They aren’t anything we would ever wear or use. My mom feels that we must have them. Saying no to these gifts feels like we are negating her feelings. Saying yes brings us clutter. It seems like such a small thing, but she remembers each one and criticizes us if she doesn’t see it used or worn. How can we say no and not upset her?

— R.

R.: It doesn’t sound like your mom is giving you these items as much as she is expecting you to have them. A gift allows the recipient to do what they want with it. An obligation comes with strings.

The fact that saying no feels like you are negating your mom’s feelings opens up a larger issue about your struggle with asserting yourself and differentiating between your feelings and your mom’s. You feel responsible for your mom. You’re not!

Advertisement

For a lot of older Indian women, jewelry was their only source of personal wealth and passing it down is an effort in maintaining generational wealth — especially when it may be all they have to give their kids.

Boundaries are nonexistent in a lot of Asian immigrant households. This may be due to a cultural and generational difference in values or it may simply be because our parents were never taught how to coexist with their parents without it consuming their own thoughts, feelings, and beliefs. When boundaries are nonexistent, it isn’t realistic to go into setting hard and fast ones. Instead, there are several things you can do as a first step.

You sound overwhelmed in your letter, so I suggest starting with a temporary solution. This could be agreeing to take turns keeping the items with your sisters, or asking your mom to hold on to them for now because you don’t have the space. For example: “Thank you for this! I don’t have the room to store these right now. Can you keep them safely for me?”

Advertisement

Being curious about why the gift is so important to your mom might help you connect more deeply with her, learn about your family history, and even change your mind on an item. Try asking questions around the circumstances of the initial gift (who gave it to who and why) or about what it means to your mom, to learn more about its historical significance in the family. For example, in my case, by learning about what my ancestors held onto during the Partition of 1947, I found new meaning and significance to the items my mom wanted to pass down that I initially didn’t want.

Follow this author Sahaj Kaur Kohli Follow

If you are mostly concerned with clutter, accept one thing. This may sound like: “Of all these items, which do you value most or would like to see passed down to the next generation?” This may appease your mom while giving you peace of mind for avoiding clutter. If you are more concerned with the outdated style of the items, consider if you want to repurpose the heirloom. For instance, my mom has repurposed — and modernized — parts of old earrings as necklaces. Or you may take stones from different items and create one bracelet. You can explain: “This ring is so meaningful to me, but it’s not my style. I am thinking of repurposing the stones as earrings so it’s more my style.”

Talk to your sisters to figure out if you all feel the same way or if there’s one of you who is more keen to keep some of the items. Do any of you have or want kids you may want to pass certain pieces down to? How have you each been handling these conversations with your mom? Do you want to approach a larger conversation together?

Advertisement

You may find, ultimately, that you want or need to be more explicit with your mom to manage her expectations. This may sound like: “I appreciate having these meaningful items, however they’re not my style, so I won’t be wearing them.” Or: “I don’t want these, but I am interested in learning about these items and what they mean to you and our family.” Or even: “I don’t want these, and it’s clear that you have an attachment to them. I think it’s best if you hold on to them.”

You are not obligated to keep something you don’t want. You may have to find ways to manage the guilt, and discomfort, that arises from asserting yourself. Choosing something different than what your mom wants doesn’t mean you are rejecting her.

Gift this article Gift Article