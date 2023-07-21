Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hi Carolyn: I’ve been dating “Matt” for about six months; my friend “Tara” has been dating “Trevor” for about two years. We’ve all hung out a few times and had a good time! Then Trevor started inviting Matt to go with him to sporting events, and now Matt has invited Trevor to join his weekly kickball game. They’re becoming friends independently, which is really unexpected and has never happened between someone I was dating and a friend’s boyfriend in my whole dating history.

Tara seems to like it and thinks it’ll make it even easier for us to do things such as double dates. But I am feeling strangely … suffocated? I liked having a layer of distance between my relationship and my circle of friends. I also don’t really like Trevor very much, which I had suggested to Matt but have stopped mentioning now for obvious reasons.

Is it totally inappropriate for me to take issue with this new friendship?

— Suffocated

Suffocated: You can dislike it all you want, but you can’t do anything to stop it — not appropriately. Your reach is limited to the way you spend your own time. So, you can choose not to go on double dates with Tara and Trevor anymore, for example, but you don’t get any say in how Matt and Trevor spend their time.

The real issue here seems to be your aversion to Trevor — especially because it works on two levels. First, there’s the basic time math: Matt + Trevor = more Trevor for you, assuming you stay with Matt.

Then there’s the emotional math: If your friend likes Trevor and your boyfriend likes Trevor, but you don’t like Trevor, then is there something wrong with the judgment of these people you otherwise seem to trust?

Maybe Trevor is a perfectly good person who isn’t interesting to you. Fair enough. It is inevitable that our friends will have friends we can do without — and that’s as good a reason as any not to let our find-things-to-like muscles atrophy. Forcing yourself to look for what your people see in Trevor sounds like a useful exercise regardless.

The idea of separation between your relationship and your friend circle is certainly your prerogative as well, but that, too, was always going to be subject to social currents beyond your control. To your benefit, I believe: Each time you’re present for your dates’ interactions with others, you come away with more information on and potential insight into their character.

That’s how I suggest you treat Matt’s budding friendship with Trevor: as more information about both men, at least as you wait to see how it all plays out. And, even better, take their bond as a source of more information about you. It’s just a theory, but:

If Trevor draws Tara’s attention from you, and if Trevor now also draws Matt’s attention away from you — when you prefer your dates’ attention to you to be protected by a “layer of distance” — and if this is what constitutes the bulk of your objection to Trevor, and especially if you have a history of not liking your friends’ partners or your partners’ friends, then it could be your own role here that’s due for a harder look.

Again, that’s just one possible application of the facts you gave; your Trevor dislike could well be Trevor-specific and justified. My point is that if the further Trevoring of your social life is more than a benign nuisance, then it serves you best to keep an open mind about what those deeper problems might be.

