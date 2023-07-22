Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: I’m casually seeing this guy, and he’s great. We communicate well, he’s responsive to my bids for affection, and I’m overall just really happy with the relationship as it is in the moment. So why am I having anxious-attachment feelings about him?!

On the rare occasion he doesn’t respond to a text RIGHT AWAY, I find myself wondering whether he’s bored with me and doesn’t like me anymore, or whether I said something that offended him. I have to start reminding myself that we agreed to a casual relationship and that, in fact, that’s exactly what I want, so it’s not a big deal if he doesn’t text me back right away.

Then, of course, he does text me back, and we have a nice conversation, and it’s clear he does still like me, and internally, I’m like, “Lol silly goose, why do you freak out so much?”

I do have an anxious-preoccupied attachment style, so I know a lot of this is just how I’m wired, but it’s really frustrating to feel this way. Especially when this guy gives me absolutely no reason to! I feel like a crazy person, and I just want to be able to enjoy this relationship. I’m in therapy to address this issue (and many others), but are there day-to-day things I can do to just stop feeling this way?

— Why Am I Like This?!

Why Am I Like This?!: I can think of only one, really, but it’s a doozy: Trust yourself to be okay if the relationship fails. Totally, utterly fine. Maybe not fine on Day 1 after it ends, or on Day 5 of his ghosting you, or fine on Week 7 of his gradually showing less interest in you, or whatever, because that always feels like spiked hell, but fine over the course of your lifetime. You are your life companion; that’s it. Everyone else is optional and/or out of your control.

So when you are okay with the concept of you and only you, and you believe on a cellular level that if you wind up one day just a solo person with your savings account and a blank life canvas, you will be okay? Then bye-bye nervous attachments for good. Because it’s independent of whether “this guy gives me absolutely no reason to” worry; the assurance is internal and 100 percent yours.

Oversimplified, but there you go. Therapy fodder.

Readers’ thoughts:

· My suggestion is going to be even more radical than Carolyn’s, but: Stop texting. I know it sounds impossible, but I realized a few years ago that 95 percent of my romantic and friendship angst stemmed from texting. I made a conscious effort to confine it as much as possible to the things it’s best for: telling someone you’re running late and sending/receiving dog photos. We are really not meant for instant messaging that you carry around in your pocket and can use anywhere. I will die on this hill. And I’m a “millennial.” (Ugh.) Although it was hard — people will indeed flip out if you stop responding within 60 seconds — it was the best idea I’ve had. Consider it.

· Is the casual relationship what you want? Because that level of anxiety around texting doesn’t sound like it to me. Are you going along with that because it’s what the guy wants and you want to be the “cool” date? If you want to see this guy more than casually, then it’s okay to want that. Pay attention to what your anxiety is telling you.

