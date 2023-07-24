Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dear Miss Manners: I find it strange to read of people being affianced for years. I thought traditional etiquette meant a fiancé was someone you were going to marry in the next year, two at most. And look at all the people who already have children together who simply say they are “engaged.” But English is a living language; shall we all just assume the meaning of “engaged to be married” has changed?

Yes, the current meaning of “fiancé” is someone in a couple who are getting along well, and plan to marry after decades of planning an extravagant wedding — or never. Miss Manners has noticed that in crime reports of domestic assault, the term is “live-in boyfriend.”

However, years-long engagements are not really new. Time was when people spent those years saving up to be able to afford to marry. Can you believe that?

Advertisement

Dear Miss Manners: My father and my brother are having a discussion and would like your input. The question is whether it is okay to eat green beans with your hands.

My dad brings up normal table manners. However, my brother mentions the fact that we eat greasy foods, such as french fries, with our hands, and green beans aren’t greasy in the slightest. What do you think about this?

Can Miss Manners persuade your family to switch to asparagus? Asparagus can be considered a finger food, for no particular reason except tradition.

But not green beans. And she trusts that you are eating greasy french fries only in greasy joints.

Dear Miss Manners: I am over 65, single and enjoy dining out. I realize I’m not young anymore, but I still take a lot of offense at being addressed in a condescending manner by female waitstaff, who use terms such as “honey” while talking to me. I think this is very rude, and I occasionally address it with them. Should this affect how much I tip, or whether I leave a tip at all?

Advertisement

I had a recent experience that really irritated me. The waitress was professional during most of the meal and called me “sir,” but after I paid and put the tip on my credit card, she said, “Thank you, honey,” as I got ready to leave. Do you think it’s fair not to tip in those situations?

Tips are how the restaurant has its customers pay part of its employees’ salaries directly. One of the many things wrong with this system is the practice of punitive tipping. You should complain to the management about poor service, not dock the servers — any more than your salary is docked when you have a bad day.

But in this case, you would also bewilder the waitress who offended you without the least intention of doing so. That is not to say that Miss Manners endorses that form of address. But the unknowing offense does not justify your treating it as a high insult.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com. You can also follow her @RealMissManners.

© 2023 Judith Martin

Gift this article Gift Article