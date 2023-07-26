Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below. Dear Carolyn: My younger sibling has two kids ages 6 and 2. I love them dearly and really enjoy spending time with them. I’m happy to babysit when asked if I’m available. However, I need help with how to push back on becoming an impromptu babysitter at parties and events. Whenever my sibling and their spouse come to an event, they always bring their two kiddos, and I end up as the default caregiver. This happens at all sorts of events: family get-togethers at my parents’ house, parties at my house, baseball games, restaurants, etc. It can involve food, diapers, general kid-entertaining and whatever else needs to happen. I’ve tried, “Hey, Sibling! Junior is hungry — can you take over?” but it lasts maybe five minutes before I’m tapped back in. I don’t want the little ones to feel neglected, get into unsafe situations in non-kid-friendly spaces, or feel like Auntie doesn’t want to spend time with them.

I’m sure sibling and spouse are starved for adult conversation. I know they want to catch up with other guests, but I’m getting fed up. I’ve actually started turning down invitations to do things with them because I know it will turn into them enjoying an evening with friends while I babysit again. Like I said earlier, I really do enjoy the kiddos, but sometimes I just want to yell at my sibling, “HIRE A BABYSITTER OR TAKE CARE OF YOUR OWN KIDS!” What do you recommend for setting and enforcing this boundary without damaging my relationship with the little ones?

— Indentured Babysitter

Indentured Babysitter: If there is one thing that I have learned about family over the years, it’s that one shouldn’t assume what others are thinking or feeling, and clear and open communication is key. In other words, even though you say you have tried to ask them to take over, they likely don’t know how much it truly bothers you. And the more they expect these things from you, the more resentful you will become. I suggest saying something during a time when you are not in the middle of a get-together. And, be very clear. Tell them that while you love being an aunt, you would like to enjoy yourself at these gatherings without having to feel/be responsible for the kids. There is a good chance that, once they hear and understand how you feel, they will realize the importance of considering other options for child care during these events.

— Leslie M

Indentured Babysitter: Parent of a 4-year-old here. I’m reasonably sure if I were your sibling, I would have no idea you were upset — especially if you are trying to tap out by citing the kids’ needs instead of your own. I assume if someone is hanging with my kid at a gathering it’s because that’s what they want to do, otherwise why would they do it? I didn’t, in the before days.

I see two possible solutions. Next event when you want non-kid time, say, “Hey Sib, I really want to catch up with Aunt Mildred. Here’s your kid.” Then head over to whatever conversation you want to have. The trick here is you have to not helicopter back to the children even if you think they are not being supervised enough. Or before the next event, call Sib and say that you haven’t been getting enough adult time at family gatherings and feel like you keep getting sucked into babysitting duty (because they’re just so gosh-darn cute, shucks). Ask if Sib can help you break the cycle.

You still have to resist the helicopter urge at said gathering, though. You are spending other time with the kids, right? Then you’re good. It’s important for kids to see that you have your own wants and needs and are tending to them.

— Kids! Sheesh

Indentured Babysitter: Have you thought about hosting an event yourself and making it clear that it is adults only? Frame it as recognizing that the parents probably need some kid-free time. I would also suggest asking them if certain times of day are better than others for the kids’ schedules and for them to find a sitter. Bringing up the sitter in the invite solidifies that you really do mean no kids. If they say they can’t/won’t get a sitter, say, “Maybe next time!” and move along without them. If they bring the kids anyway, know that this will never change and limit yourself to time with your family that is naturally kid-oriented, ideally with activities that the kids can do semi-independently, like the park. Don’t worry about the kids thinking you don’t like being their aunt or spending time with them. This isn’t an all-or-nothing situation, and it’s completely normal for adults to do things without their kids, just as much as it’s normal for them to include them.

— No Kids Allowed

Indentured Babysitter: How are you in the point role to start? Your calling their attention to their kids’ needs (or what you perceive to be their needs) means you’ve tacitly accepted or essentially signaled that you’ve got eyes on the kids. Instead of telling them what you think they need to do, stick to saying what you’re not going to do. And then don’t do it.

Maybe the problem is you are more responsive than they are or you disagree with their parenting style. Unless the kids are in imminent danger, say and do nothing. No baby steps. They attend to their own kids all the time when you aren’t there.

— Is It You?

Every week, we ask readers to answer a question submitted to Carolyn Hax’s live chat or email. Read last week’s installment here. New questions are typically posted on Fridays, with a Monday deadline for submissions. Responses are anonymous unless you choose to identify yourself and are edited for length and clarity.

