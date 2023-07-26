Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hi Carolyn: I am stressed about visiting my family (parents, siblings, etc.). There are more than 20 of them. We like each other, and they are always crazy to spend time with my children, but we have different views about pretty much everything (big things like politics and religion, as well as seemingly every small detail).

The details have become a big issue since I became a parent, as I find myself being questioned about everything we do differently, and we do everything differently: nutrition, sleep habits, safety standards and whatever else you can imagine.

I want to make an effort to get along and visit them without being completely stressed out, but I am not succeeding. I am tired of having to explain a thousand times why I limit candy for my children, why I do not bring them to late-night parties or whatever new thing comes up.

I have two goals. I want to get to a place where I am not explaining things 1,000 times. I do not want to just say, “It is my decision, and I do not want to discuss it,” because I do not want to seem closed-minded or stubborn. And my other goal is to reduce my stress while I visit, because I can barely enjoy myself, and I feel as if I always have my guard up.

— Stressed

Stressed: The answer is, actually, “It is my decision, and I do not want to discuss it.” Because it is, and you do not want to. And because that “place where I am not explaining things 1,000 times” is right where you are, always, because we are all born there. Explaining ourselves to others even once is a choice each of us gets to make, to treat their interests in our actions as valid. We can always choose not to.

If you do not want to explain yourself to your family but you explain yourself anyway, then it is a choice (or, in your case, thousands of choices) to treat their curiosity as a higher priority than your own discomfort with explaining. I refer to “their curiosity,” but it is more their pressure to conform, arranged into questions. Clearly that continues unabated, despite how admirably you have held to your values. And clearly there is no amount of explaining that will move them to say, “Thanks, I understand now, I’ll butt out,” because the interrogations were never about wanting to know your thought process.

So that is the message in their persistence: Indulging them accomplishes nothing. It does not even “keep the peace,” because it only encourages agitation in the form of constant questions. If you hope for a different experience around your family, then you need to address the pressure itself as unacceptable or valid, and stop making it a higher priority than your own peace of mind. Which means it is time to stop equating your adherence to your values as “stubborn” or “closed-minded” (especially because theirs is at least equally so).

Most of your work on this goal is internal. Verbally, it is the smallest of adjustments. Instead of saying, “It is my decision, and I do not want to discuss it,” make the same points, warmly, with: “This works for us, thanks.” Bonus: It makes the stubbornness argument moot, because if something is working for you, why would you even think about changing it?

“This works for us, thanks.”

“This works for us, thanks.”

“This works for us, thanks.”

You are the smiling wall their endless suggestions endlessly hit. Hold gently till it becomes habit to, and these family gatherings might finally work for you, thanks.

