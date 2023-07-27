Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Adapted from two online discussions, here and here. Dear Carolyn: My husband has developed a habit that’s driving me nuts. If I try to tell him things such as, “If you guys get hungry before I finish my shower, dinner is prepped and in the fridge,” he cuts me off at “hungry” and barks, “We won’t!”

He says he can’t help it, he’s busy and tired, and he has to say things before he forgets them. I think he’s being impatient and rude. Just let me finish a sentence! I feel constantly rushed, like I have to spit information at him before he interrupts or roams away. I also think it’s not a great example to set for our child. What is happening here?

— Rushed

Rushed: You’re both stressed and need a break? If it’s only recent, then I’ll go with that, and suggest you (a) find ways to get some air and (b) adjust your communication style temporarily. Not to say things faster, but to say less. You don’t need to tell him where dinner is — just take your shower. Try offering only the information he asks for or has to know, such as what time to pick up a kid, and consider doing that by text, which creates a written record.

If he has been trending this way for a while, then it might be a symptom of something bigger — marital issue, health issue, job issue, undiagnosed wiring issue — and you might need more formal intervention. But see first whether it helps just to treat it as two people worn to threads.

One reader’s experience:

· My husband was doing the same thing: blurting things out, cutting me off before I’d finish a sentence. He, too, wanted to say what he had to say before he forgot.

This did turn out to be neurological condition: mild cognitive impairment.

It’s a very unsettling diagnosis, but we are learning how to manage our lives differently.

Dear Carolyn: Friend’s husband has Parkinson’s. He shakes horribly. I’d like to invite them to dinner, but I fear there will be more food on the floor than in her husband’s mouth. Would it be insulting to place a cloth under his wheelchair? Should I ask her beforehand? Or is there something I can serve that he can eat without pieces falling all over the place? Or should I just not invite them?

— Concerned

Concerned: Oh my goodness. First, in general, I ask that you please ask yourself each of these questions as if you’re the one with tremors.

This is a person. A human being. That’s it. One whose path any of us, including you, could be on. So unless you want your friends to stop inviting you over someday because you’re ill and might make a mess, don’t do that to anyone else.

The one question that withstands the rethink process is a reworking of the what-to-serve one: Ask your friend to suggest foods that are comfortable for him to eat, or ask him directly if you know him. Offer to bring dinner to them. It is just courtesy for a host to be mindful of making guests as comfortable as possible, and that includes things such as allergies and mechanical considerations.

From a reader:

· During my dad’s long, horrible journey with Parkinson’s, he was a messy eater, and it became hard for him to talk in the end. Many people stopped asking my parents to do things with them socially. It was devastating for both of my parents, and it made the disease even worse than it was already. Please, invite your friends to dinner.

