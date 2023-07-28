The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Need advice? Join columnist Carolyn Hax’s weekly chat (July 28 | 12 p.m. ET)

Advice by
Columnist
July 28, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Advice columnist Carolyn Hax takes your comments and questions most Fridays about life, family, relationships and more. Some questions may be adapted into full columns, and transcripts of the chats remain available after each session concludes.

Sign up for Unboxed, a pop-up newsletter on the best memes, coverage and buzz around the “Barbie” movie.

Here’s a glossary of frequently used chat terms. Read transcripts from past live chats here.

The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your submissions are anonymous unless you choose to identify yourself. To reply to other posts, simply include ‘re:’ or ‘to’ the topic in the subject line of your post.

Sign up here to receive an email right as the chat is about to start.

For technical problems or questions, email livechatsupport@washpost.com.

More from Carolyn Hax

Answer this week’s reader question:

I’m the default babysitter at family events

From the archive:

When you know too much to like a friend’s fiance

He had an affair, but won’t go to therapy to rebuild his marriage

Sister insults boyfriend, and you’re collateral damage

A grandmother is pushed to provide years of free child care

Mother-in-law is throwing stones, and woman fears she’ll be the next target

More:

Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.

Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent live chat here. The next chat is July 21 at 12 p.m.

Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary

Loading...