Dear Carolyn: My fiancée has a real chip on her shoulder when it comes to her family. I actually like my in-laws a lot, and this seems to annoy her because she complains constantly about how they have never met her emotional needs, have treated her unfairly compared to her siblings, etc.

While I do not want to question the validity of her experience, I really do think she views their entire relationship through a lens of her own insecurity. For example, her parents heading upstairs to bed at 9 p.m. when we were visiting was interpreted as their not wanting to spend time with her versus just being people who like to go to bed early.

I have tried to gently suggest she not see malice where there is none, but she gets very defensive and says that if I am going to marry her, then I have to be in her corner 100 percent. And I am! But does being supportive of someone mean I always have to just comfort her when I think some of her injuries are of her own making?

— Supportive?

Supportive?: You are not! In her corner 100 percent. But that is 100 percent okay. If you do not agree with someone whom you intend to marry on something so basic as the ability to discern reality and respond to it appropriately, then it is of urgent and vital importance to disagree out loud. In fact, the time to “gently suggest” things is past, if there ever was such a time.

You are sort of in the right neighborhood of a good reason to mind your words when you mention not wanting to “question the validity of her experience.” Indeed, she grew up with her parents, you did not, so it is not appropriate for you to suggest she did not witness or experience what she says she did. Whatever she felt, she felt, whether she read the precipitating events accurately or not. And even if she misread her parents completely (doubtful), she does not need the person she chose as a life partner to gaslight her about her childhood.

But that is a very narrow area where your opinions constitute trespassing. There are acres around it where your senses and judgment, and the misgivings you have as a result, absolutely belong. If you witness the behavior of her parents with your fiancée, and also with her siblings in analogous situations, and if you do not see any unfairness, then pretending you agree with your fiancée or pretending the possible warpage of her view does not bother you is not “100 percent support,” it is a lie.

And the problem is not just the dishonesty, but the damage it does to the intimacy of your relationship. She cannot possibly want a partner who does not believe her or trust her judgment, and you cannot possibly want a partner whom you do not believe or whose judgment you do not trust, held together by buttercream frosting.

There is a way to be honest without gaslighting her. It includes telling the truth while also expressing respect for your boundaries and her experience, along with your sincere willingness to keep an open mind: “I obviously do not bring your history to this. Based on what I have witnessed firsthand, though, I do not see the unfairness you are talking about. Maybe I am missing it. If so, I want to see what you see.”

She can show you, for example, that her parents stay up past 11 p.m. when her siblings visit but pack it in early with her. “Stuff like that matters and I want to know it. Just as I hope you want me to point out something you might have missed, like how glowingly your parents talk about you to me. That is how I view being in each other’s corners 100 percent: I am honest with you, you are honest with me, and we trust each other enough both to address difficult things and to recognize when to back down, because we know we love and are looking out for each other, not tearing each other down.”

If she disagrees and wants instead to have her parents be a loving-fact-check-free zone, that is also 100 percent okay. For her. It just might not be 100 percent okay for you, or for any couple to marry when they disagree on this. Especially if this perception gap extends beyond her parents. It is not great in any context to be quick to take and retake old offenses, but I can make an argument for forgiving it in the limited context of nuclear family, the birthplace of so many emotional reflexes.

If she defaults to feeling misunderstood, undersupported and defensive in other contexts, though, then marryer beware, even if a distorted lens has not affected your relationship directly. Yet. Two people always see some things differently, so the health of any marriage depends on how supportively, and sustainably, the couple can disagree.

