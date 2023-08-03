Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: I’m starting to feel competitive with my own husband for my own (young adult) daughters. I introduce a great new band I heard, and my husband and daughter are soon monopolizing the dinner conversation with their expertise on the group. I tell them about a fun game I’m playing, and within a few days, they’re texting each other daily on how they solved the Wordle. Memories that I distinctly recall being a part of are told by my husband as though I wasn’t even there. When I ask my husband to chew with his mouth closed, my girls bark at me to leave Dad alone, yet when I make a faux pas at the dinner table, they chide me — sharply.

When I try to explain to my husband how this makes me feel like an outsider in my own family, he responds with some version of, “What do you want me to say?”

— Outsider

Outsider: Answer his rhetorical question:

“How about: ‘I’m sorry you’re feeling left out. I hadn’t noticed what you’re describing, but I will pay closer attention from now on.’” That would have been a healthy answer. An even better one: “Yes, I should have noticed they were playing us against each other. I’m on it now, I’m sorry.”

That you didn’t get a healthy answer suggests you’re right to be concerned. It’s normal for children to identify and align with one parent over the other at various times in their development. It is also normal for them to try to use that as currency to buy favor with the one parent.

It becomes a problem, though, when the favored parent accepts the currency and completes the transaction of undermining the parental bond and authority. I think that’s what you’re feeling right now: You’re being triangulated out of your position as spouse and co-parent at the top of the family org chart. That you’re being written out of family lore is alarming and suggests your husband has an emotional need for this leverage, unwitting though it may be.

If you have access, then even a quick therapy hit — solo or coupled — might yield some aha moments and solutions.

Or just go back to your husband to spell out in more detail what you think is going on and what you’d like him to do. A firm — and sincere — “Hey, don’t be rude” from him, the co-opted parent, the moment your kids presume to chide you, is a powerful suppressant to a child-involved family coup.

Explain that you and he can “side” with the kids on this or that minor thing, but, overall, you both need to make it clear that you have each other’s backs to keep the foundation of authority, and your pairing, intact.

Re: Outsider: Totally agree with Carolyn, but just in case, maybe do a self-check on this first: You mention that these are young adults. Are you still treating them as kids, and your husband has shifted more toward treating them like adults? If so, that may explain why they’re suddenly identifying much more with him and feeling more distant from you.

Although it doesn’t excuse your husband’s not being helpful — or the kids’ chastising you at table, unless that’s part of your normal family banter.

— Anonymous