Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Carolyn Hax is away. The following first appeared June 3, 2009. Dear Carolyn: After 13 years of marriage and several children, my son found a girlfriend, and now the once-loving couple is getting a divorce. My son has distanced himself from us, while my daughter-in-law calls for support and encouragement. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Son rarely takes our calls and makes no effort to visit, while soon-to-be-former daughter-in-law actively seeks our company. What do we do? Son is angry and makes veiled threats: “If you continue to see her, then…”

Solve this problem for us and we will write back to ask how we can accept the “other woman” into our home. People can be unhappy and get a divorce. Cheating is not acceptable. Is that the source of my problem?

— F

F: It is certainly possible. No one likes being judged. Adults chafe at being judged more than children do, and parental judgment stings more than judgment by strangers. That is why parents who judge their adult children need to be particularly mindful of their power. There may also be aggravating factors.

Advertisement

If your son knows you are right and feels guilty, then he could be unleashing on you the anger he feels at himself. Childish to the extreme, but common nevertheless. But if your son knows your daughter-in-law is not the saint she makes herself out to be, then he could be angry you took her side without question.

Share this article Share

The latter is, admittedly, a stretch. It would take a noble soul to withhold dirt on his ex, and noble souls never traffic in cheating and veiled threats. But I offer the possibility to illustrate a larger point: As bad as things appear from the outside, and as well as you surely know your son, you are still on the outside, not knowing what went on in his marriage. So factor the possibility of unknowns into the decisions you make.

Then start making those very difficult decisions, including how far you will go to back your daughter-in-law, whether you welcome the “other woman,” and if so, how, and the best way to serve the interests of your grandchildren. Each of these hinges on the most important decision of all, which is whether you banish your son and his new love for their deplorable behavior, or bite your tongue and embrace them.

Advertisement

It is natural to be torn between the two, because this is your baby, after all, but it is also destructive. Contacting him yet making bitter remarks about the “other woman” only feeds into the atmosphere of tension and bile. Figure out exactly which stand you are prepared to take, then take it, with full awareness of the possible consequences.

It will not be easy (“wrenching” is more like it), but it is your best chance at coming through this without regrets of your own. For example: Your son and his new love are welcome in your life, but so is the mother of your grandchildren, and if he dislikes it, then, tough. It is your right to make such a choice.