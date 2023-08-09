Carolyn Hax is away. The following first appeared June 3, 2009.
Solve this problem for us and we will write back to ask how we can accept the “other woman” into our home. People can be unhappy and get a divorce. Cheating is not acceptable. Is that the source of my problem?
— F
F: It is certainly possible. No one likes being judged. Adults chafe at being judged more than children do, and parental judgment stings more than judgment by strangers. That is why parents who judge their adult children need to be particularly mindful of their power. There may also be aggravating factors.
If your son knows you are right and feels guilty, then he could be unleashing on you the anger he feels at himself. Childish to the extreme, but common nevertheless. But if your son knows your daughter-in-law is not the saint she makes herself out to be, then he could be angry you took her side without question.
The latter is, admittedly, a stretch. It would take a noble soul to withhold dirt on his ex, and noble souls never traffic in cheating and veiled threats. But I offer the possibility to illustrate a larger point: As bad as things appear from the outside, and as well as you surely know your son, you are still on the outside, not knowing what went on in his marriage. So factor the possibility of unknowns into the decisions you make.
Then start making those very difficult decisions, including how far you will go to back your daughter-in-law, whether you welcome the “other woman,” and if so, how, and the best way to serve the interests of your grandchildren. Each of these hinges on the most important decision of all, which is whether you banish your son and his new love for their deplorable behavior, or bite your tongue and embrace them.
It is natural to be torn between the two, because this is your baby, after all, but it is also destructive. Contacting him yet making bitter remarks about the “other woman” only feeds into the atmosphere of tension and bile. Figure out exactly which stand you are prepared to take, then take it, with full awareness of the possible consequences.
It will not be easy (“wrenching” is more like it), but it is your best chance at coming through this without regrets of your own. For example: Your son and his new love are welcome in your life, but so is the mother of your grandchildren, and if he dislikes it, then, tough. It is your right to make such a choice.
Whatever stand you take, it is your right to, just as your son has the right to make the choices he made. If nothing else, you can set an example for him of considering the consequences beforehand, instead of his method of raging at them after the fact.
