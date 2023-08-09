Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below. Dear Carolyn: Since we met, my husband has known that I want to earn my doctorate. I have not been able to pursue it due to family obligations: children, my husband’s career that necessitated frequent moves, illnesses and my own career. Two decades into our marriage, I’ve found a couple of programs that would be a great fit. Not only will they allow me to work (and continue to bring in my income), but my employer will pay for almost the entire tuition, and they are both accelerated programs.

The problem? When I told him I intended to apply for a fall 2024 start, my husband protested and said that I needed to discuss this with him first. Carolyn, I have discussed it with him for months. I’ve detailed every aspect of the programs, the application processes, the demands on my time, finances, and how we can balance the needs of the family, our jobs and my degree. He’s been disinterested each time I’ve gone over the details (walking out of the room, multitasking, etc.), but said he “supports me” if I decide to move forward.

I’m dumbfounded as to why he’s objecting now, and it feels rather controlling. I understand his concerns about the overall impact to our family, but it seems premature to deny me the opportunity to even apply (I may not even be accepted) when we have a year and a half to plan how to make this work.

The thing is, this has been my dream that I’ve put aside for the family, and I cannot continue to put it off. I’ve made repeated sacrifices for him (he earned a master’s degree during our marriage and lived across the country while I stayed home with the kids, among other major sacrifices). I’m suffocating and am willing to push ahead with or without his “blessing.” As a side note, we are in marriage counseling, and I am in individual counseling. Am I out of line?

— My Turn

My Turn: You say, “I’m dumbfounded as to why he’s objecting now,” emphasis mine. But it seems to me he’s been objecting, albeit without saying so, for 20 years.

He put his career over your dream when he chose and stayed in a career that required you to move frequently. He put his education over yours when he saddled you with kids while he lived on the other side of the country earning a master’s degree.

So he’s been objecting all along, but you still don’t know why. Maybe you can work it out in marriage counseling. In the end, though, that’s his issue to understand.

More than that, you’ve chosen to have kids before you finished your education, to move with your husband, to keep his family going for him while he took time away to further his education. You have also chosen, repeatedly, to subordinate your dreams to his. This is your issue to understand, and correct.

Get your education. And if he’s less than enthusiastic about you achieving your 20-year dream, that tells you something important.

— Look Deeper

My Turn: Your husband has apparently been under the impression that if he refused to engage with this, it would just go away. That, or he genuinely hasn’t been listening up to this point because it’s about you — and therefore not of interest to him until it has some kind of concrete impact on his life.

Either way, since you’re in marriage counseling, I would use that venue to explain to him that the window for discussing whether to move forward with this plan has closed, and the question on the table now is how he plans to follow through on his previous claims of being supportive. Or, take your conclusion that you don’t consider his buy-in necessary here as a sign it’s time to start exploring with either the counselor or your own therapist what life without him looks like.

— Anon

My Turn: Show your husband this letter. Then set a hard deadline for him to raise concerns with you before you go ahead with your application; literally put it in your family calendar. If he hasn’t raised concerns by that date, or if he has and you’ve managed to resolve them, then move confidently ahead with the application process.

This sounds like an ideal topic to bring up in your couples and solo therapy sessions, if you haven’t already. At its heart, this is an extension of so many core issues in your marriage: that you don’t feel heard, that you’ve invested in his dream and aren’t getting the same respect from him.

Untangling these issues in therapy could be a long process, but the application deadline is time-sensitive. Set a firm deadline for internal deliberations on this specific issue and hold yourselves to it, even as you continue to work toward an understanding of the broader issues in therapy.

— Deadline

My Turn: Ask him what he wants to discuss. Discuss that topic, even if all it means is saying what you’ve already said. Then ask him, “What else?” Continue until he brings up something new. I sense there’s something he hasn’t brought up yet and that it will be an uncomfortable topic. Maybe he doesn’t want you to have a higher degree than he does, or he doesn’t want to take on more kid or household responsibilities, or something equally selfish.

Once you know the ugly truth, you can move forward. Because you should move forward. You deserve this opportunity.

— Ask Me How I know