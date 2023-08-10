Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Carolyn Hax is away. The following first appeared May 24, 2009. Hi Carolyn: I am in my early 40s and have multiple sclerosis. My ex left me because she did not want to “play nurse” for the rest of her life. I never blamed her, but I am left to pick up the pieces of my life and am having a hard time getting up the motivation to dive back into the dating pool. Why would any woman want the future that I have to offer, one of inevitable debilitation? Should I just resign myself to a life of solitude? It seems like the path of least resistance at this point.

— Struggling in Olympia

Struggling in Olympia: I think we would all be better for resigning ourselves to a life of solitude. Not in a “woe is me” or reclusive sense, just that we are the only people we can be absolutely sure will be with us at every stage of our lives. Your illness, a rotten break by any measure, does not necessarily make you worse off than others on this particular account.

The ex who was not up to dealing with your multiple sclerosis may well have decided, had you not been ill, that she was not up to the ravages of time that every longtime couple must face: familiarity, boredom, various other ills of social attrition, not to mention the physical deterioration that even the healthy endure. Committed is committed, and she was not.

Where that leaves you is exactly where it leaves everyone else, which is in need of plans. Plan A represents what each of us has now. Whether paired or single, it makes the most sense both to live in the moment and to make plans for that moment to last. As in, have a healthy dinner, splurge a little on dessert, keep feeding your 401(k).

Plan B is the anticipation of change. Anything we have can be gone tomorrow, including companionship or solitude, health or illness, fears or dreams. You do not need to build your life around the possibility of change, but you do need to acknowledge and accept it. Buy insurance, keep your will up to date, avoid burning bridges with people (personally or professionally), keep your eyes and heart open to opportunity in all its subtle forms.

Plan C is the wild card. If you ask around, you might be surprised by the number of people whose lives bear no resemblance to the lives they expected to live. The only way you can “plan” for such a life is to get right with yourself, get right with your choices to this point and take a quick mental walk through your past to note the times you had to be braver, stronger and more flexible than you ever cared to be.