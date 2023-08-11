Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Carolyn Hax is away. The following first appeared May 22, 2009. Dear Carolyn: An old friend contacted me online. I have not seen him in 25 years. While we dated for a short time in our teens, we were friends for several years after. We lost touch when I married and moved away. We agreed to meet for a drink, talk, share photos, etc. There was no mention or hint of romance in the “etc.” and none anticipated. I have always been faithful and take my commitment to remain so seriously.

I told my husband about the contact when it first occurred but unfortunately I did not tell him as plans to meet evolved. It was always my intention to tell him, I just never found the right moment. A few days before the planned get together, my husband found out on his own while using my computer. As a result he thinks I lied, and although it did not feel like it at the time, he is right.

He was extremely upset and told me that if I did not agree to ending communication that he would move out. I agreed and I feel awful. I love my husband, but I also miss my old friend. I will not go back on my word, but I now feel controlled and that my husband is being unreasonable. Can you see an amicable outcome here?

— D

D: By “amicable” I am afraid you mean “fairy tale.” You want your husband to cool off, apologize for overreacting, accept your apology and explanation, and send you off to see your friend with his blessing. I do not see that happening. Not with this husband, and not with this friend. While his threat to move out was an overreaction, I can certainly see why your husband feared an affair. Regardless of what kind of “etc.” you had in mind, you arranged to meet a former love behind your current love’s back.

As it happens, though, your insistence that you had no intention of being unfaithful is credible. This is because unfaithfulness is not the only reason people sneak. Sometimes they sneak because they expect someone to misread their motives, disapprove and shut them down. They fear both the sting of disapproval and the emotional confinement of being told what to do. Imagine a child sneaking candy to dodge strict parents. Some people develop this habit in a restrictive adult relationship.

Sometimes they carry it into adult relationships from childhood. I think you “never found the right moment” because there was no such thing. You expected your husband would freak. The only question, which only you can answer, is whether you correctly anticipated his reaction since you (1) know he is possessive, jealous or controlling, (2) were feeling some romantic twinges, (3) underestimate him by assuming he cannot take the truth when he prefers it, or (4) a blend of the above.