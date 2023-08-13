Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Carolyn Hax is away. The following first appeared July 15 and 31, 2009. Dear Carolyn: My ex from two years ago and I didn’t speak at all after the breakup, but since the beginning of this summer, we have been talking online for hours every day. It is totally innocent and will never turn into anything romantic ever again.

The wrench is, he has this shrewish, controlling new girlfriend who (a) ended our relationship, (b) hates me and (c) feels threatened by his having any female friends. He is more or less not allowed to talk to me and lies to her about doing so, which I think is absurdly immature of them both.

Am I in the wrong for tacitly condoning this behavior? I told him once I would only talk to him if he was honest with his girlfriend about it (not that I care about her feelings, but it seemed like the moral thing to do), but that went by the wayside when he reminded me said girlfriend is totally unreasonable about these things and is easier sidestepped than confronted. What say you?

Advertisement

— D.C.

D.C.: AAAGH, say I.

You’re both making this “shrewish, controlling,” not-at-all-new, two-year girlfriend sound more sympathetic than she probably deserves.

If he has such a big problem with her “unreasonable” rules, then he can break up with her. Knock-knock.

And taking someone’s attention for “hours every day” is not innocent when a fairly established girlfriend probably feels she has a rightful claim to at least some of that time; and when that time is instead going to his ex, who resents her and has ample motivation to undermine her; and when he’s lying, by omission or otherwise, about how he’s spending his time. At that point it doesn’t matter if you and he are just plotting to knit booties for underprivileged children.

You, meanwhile, aren’t just “tacitly condoning his behavior.” You’re actively enabling him to treat his current girlfriend the way he treated you. Your noble, be-honest-with-your-girlfriend-or-else ultimatum had all the structural integrity of facial tissue.

Advertisement

Maybe the girlfriend is a shrew who done you wrong, but you’re being pretty horrible to her, too — and you’re doing so for the dubious privilege of spending time with a guy who so lacks the courage to break up with women himself that he needs to recruit other women to do it for him.

Share this article Share

So, the better question here is, what say you? I would suggest, “No, thanks.”

Dear Carolyn: My girlfriend is moving away at the end of the summer to start a grad degree in another state. Since she began applying, we have discussed staying together regardless of where she ended up, but now I am beginning to have second thoughts.

The school she has chosen is several hours away, and I am not in a position to move there (nor is it a place I would otherwise consider living). I like my job and area, and am not looking forward to taking time off work or giving up weekends with friends to visit her — especially if there is no “end” where I move there or she returns here.

Advertisement

I feel like I am trapped in a lie, since I do love her and said I still wanted to date her. Am I being selfish or is she?

— Va.

Va.: She’s doing what she thinks is right, you’re doing what you think is right, and both your thinkings and doings have evolved over time. Don’t muck up that perfectly natural process by assigning negative values to either person’s priorities, just because they aren’t the ones you initially expected to have.

If you treat your preferences as selfish or deceptive, then that only forces you to distance yourself from a truth you need to embrace. You’re dreading trips to see her. I doubt your heart will ever send you so lucid a message again. Explain that you love her, but also admit the distance and the open-endedness are more than you’re ready to face.

Dear Carolyn: How do you know if someone loves you or just loves what you do for them?

— Anonymous