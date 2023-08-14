Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Carolyn Hax is away. The following first appeared June 21, 2009. Dear Carolyn: Our 60-year-old mom has five grown children, ages 22 to 39. Two of us have recently discovered that she has been gossiping, telling stories out of context, spinning the truth, spreading rumors and sometimes telling outright lies about each of us to the others. This has often pitted one sibling against another.

She says to each of her children that they are her favorite, then confirms these feelings by vilifying the others. Her other MO is to tell us we are right about a situation, then say the exact same thing to the other sibling. We feel as if we no longer know who our mom is. This has been going on for many years, but we have only recently discovered the severity and the depth of the ramifications.

Mom dislikes confronting problems and gets extremely defensive if she is called out on something. Her behavior has caused bad relationships among the siblings at different times. She has deeply hurt us and our families. Why is she doing this? What is the best way to confront our mom and to change her behavior?

— Frustrated Sisters

Frustrated Sisters: The “why” is simple and sad. By sucking up to each child while bad-mouthing the others, she both secures a child’s individual loyalty and weakens that child’s bond to the other children, thus cementing her power over all of you.

It is something an extremely insecure person does. Consider the mechanics of gossip: If your greatest fear is of being excluded, then you are probably going to get a great deal of reassurance from hearing one group member complain about another. It is effective, if dirty. And, of course, the effects are often temporary. As an emotional oppressor, your mom has not made herself closer to you, and is vulnerable to your rebellion.

What to do now? Although it is natural to want to “change her behavior,” it is problematic for all the usual reasons and a few special ones: It is not your place to change others; you typically cannot change others unless they want to change; and her defensiveness says it is doubtful she wants to. It is also possible she will see your confrontation as a threat, which will only intensify her attacks.

On the other hand, this is your mom and your family. You want to salvage your relationships, not write them off. So I would suggest the siblings, those who are on to her games, try these three doable things, with counseling as needed for the fourth:

1. With your mom, gently but firmly decline to take part in the sick dynamic. “Mom, I would rather not talk about [insert name of sibling here]. How are things at work?”

2. With your siblings, be the one who questions the gossip instead of questioning the sibling it surrounds. Don’t bad-mouth her, but also don’t be afraid to say, “I’m not sure she has her facts right.” Eventually, if feasible, given your contentious history, you want to bring the other siblings in on your discovery.