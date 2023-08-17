The best Carolyn Hax columns about going on vacation

What could go wrong on vacation? A lot, if you ask the people who write to Carolyn Hax for advice. Check out this list of the best columns about planning and going on vacation: They include a man who leaves his partner in coach while enjoying first class, a couple with strict rules about their beach house and a woman who abandons her friend on a trip when she finds a man.

We’ll update this list periodically, so if you think we’ve missed a column that should be included, let us know here.

If he’ll ditch you for first class, bump him from your life

A letter writer recently started dating a man who readily admits that he uses his miles to upgrade to first class — while leaving his previous partners in coach alone. Yes, you read that right.

Her sister planned a mom-and-daughters trip without her

She talked to her sister about doing a girls’ trip with their mother — and then her sister turned around and planned one without her. A reader particularly liked Carolyn’s ability to “parse out the things that were said, and to realize how much was not said.”

Couple’s first trip exposes mismatched vacationing styles

The saying goes, you don’t really know someone until you travel with them. This couple’s first trip together exposes their totally different vacation styles, and the letter writer wonders if there’s a path to vacation alignment.

Husband’s solo trip was fine with spouse — till it wasn’t

The writer’s husband went on a week-long solo vacation, leaving his spouse with their 2-year-old and two “very active” dogs. The writer did not object to this at the planning stage but was “SEETHING” by the morning of his departure.

On ‘girls’ trip,’ woman gets ditched by her BFF

This girls’ trip is ruined when the letter writer’s BFF ditches her for a guy she just met. Carolyn lays out the communication breakdown at the center of this issue.

When you have a beach house and a su-casa-es-mi-casa family

This couple has a firm rule about their vacation home: No one stays there when they’re not present. But a sibling’s request to honeymoon there has led to a tiresome argument over making exceptions.

Different travel styles don’t have to trip up a two-family vacation

Two families have been close for a decade and are planning a trip together. However, they have very different ideas about what’s fun on vacation. The letter writer is scared they’re going to ruin their friendship, but Carolyn advises not canceling the trip.

Single friend blames couples for ruining group vacation

A single woman traveled with her couple friends and felt they “froze her out” by not joining her for any activities. The coupled letter writer doesn’t believe they did anything wrong. Carolyn gives a much needed reality — and empathy — check.

