Dear Miss Manners: My best friend since childhood is getting married in about six months’ time. We were a couple from the ages of 14 to 21, and now we are in our mid-20s. It was an amicable breakup: I joined the Navy, and he wanted to settle down. No romantic feelings remain on either side.

He asked me to attend his wedding as his “best woman.” I, of course, accepted. I bear no ill will toward him or his future bride and only wish to see him happy.

Last week, his fiancée pulled me aside at a dinner party I was hosting to congratulate them and requested I make up an excuse as to why I can’t attend the wedding. She doesn’t want me in the wedding party, but she doesn’t want to anger him by not including me. She doesn’t even want me to attend.

Miss Manners, as he is my dear friend, I have contributed a great deal to his wedding, financially and time-wise.

I am no marriage counselor, but this doesn’t seem right to me. I would feel horrid lying to my best friend, but I also don’t want to ruin their relationship or his special day. What should I do?

This is the bride’s problem, not yours. Because even if you complied, we all know it would not end with the wedding.

Are you going to be forced to make up an excuse every time your best friend asks you to socialize? Not to mention the fact that the lie would be exposed eventually and probably ruin both relationships — yours and theirs.

Therefore, Miss Manners suggests you say: “I am not going to lie to my friend. If you do not wish to have me there, then it is up to you to tell him why. Of course, I will comply with whatever you both agree to.” Then you might want to check whether your wedding contributions are refundable.

Dear Miss Manners: My 10-year-old grandson decided to have his stuffed animals — a raccoon, a monkey, a bunny rabbit and an octopus — “spy” on me. They are put in places where they can “watch” me. (I should add that the animals do not have any embedded cameras or recording equipment.)

My wife of 40 years goes along with this. I put the animals away, but she brings them back, maybe even hiding them better.

I have never seen this issue addressed before. How do I get my grandson and wife to stop having these animals spy on me? I am 67 years old, a retired attorney and a minister. I do not need watching!

The monkey says otherwise.

Dear Miss Manners: Is there a polite, inoffensive way to decline a handshake? It seems that the practice is returning post-pandemic.

I have late-stage cancer and arthritis. Handshakes are painful. They can also spread germs, and it may take weeks for me to recover from a cold. I thoroughly enjoy people but don’t care for the practice of shaking hands.

“I’m sorry, but I don’t want to give you something.” That the “something” is your hand may be kept between you and Miss Manners.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com. You can also follow her @RealMissManners.